Mike Zimmer: We made critical errors that could have led to loss

Getty Images

There was a lot of celebrating in Minneapolis on Sunday night after Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown as time expired in the Vikings’ playoff game against the Saints, but that wasn’t the case at the team’s facility on Monday.

Coach Mike Zimmer opened up his press conference Monday by discussing things that went wrong as the Vikings handed back a 17-0 lead and found themselves losing 24-23 with seconds to play in the game. Zimmer discussed a Case Keenum interception, a blocked punt and other miscues with the media and said he did the same in a film session with the team to let them know that there’s room for improvement.

“We can’t make these mistakes in playoff games or we’ll be going home,” Zimmer said. “There’s always good and always bad in some of the games. We made some critical errors in that game that coulda got us beat.”

Zimmer allowed that there were other situations where things went well, but even Diggs’ play was used in film study to show the defense what not to do if they find themselves in the same situation that the Saints were in on Sunday. While those outside the team may keep watching Diggs’ touchdown for other reasons, that and other scenarios that might come up against the Eagles will be the focus for the Vikings.