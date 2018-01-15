Mike Zimmer: We made critical errors that could have led to loss

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
Getty Images

There was a lot of celebrating in Minneapolis on Sunday night after Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown as time expired in the Vikings’ playoff game against the Saints, but that wasn’t the case at the team’s facility on Monday.

Coach Mike Zimmer opened up his press conference Monday by discussing things that went wrong as the Vikings handed back a 17-0 lead and found themselves losing 24-23 with seconds to play in the game. Zimmer discussed a Case Keenum interception, a blocked punt and other miscues with the media and said he did the same in a film session with the team to let them know that there’s room for improvement.

“We can’t make these mistakes in playoff games or we’ll be going home,” Zimmer said. “There’s always good and always bad in some of the games. We made some critical errors in that game that coulda got us beat.”

Zimmer allowed that there were other situations where things went well, but even Diggs’ play was used in film study to show the defense what not to do if they find themselves in the same situation that the Saints were in on Sunday. While those outside the team may keep watching Diggs’ touchdown for other reasons, that and other scenarios that might come up against the Eagles will be the focus for the Vikings.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Mike Zimmer: We made critical errors that could have led to loss

  1. He’s not wrong. The Saints offense badly outexecuted and outcoached Zim’s D in the 2nd half. As well as, the Vikings offense leaving too much time for Brees at the end.

  2. With him mentioning Keenum’s INT, now all of the talking heads will only ratchet up the talk of, “How short of a leash will Keenum have this week?”

    UGH

  3. I would have preferred a nice, comfortable win for the sake of my blood pressure, sanity, and family relations, but this kind of a win may have been just the thing to get the Vikings ready for next week. They made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes in the second half and it will be easy to get their attention when it comes to correcting those mistakes. If everything had gone smoothly, you don’t feel the need to work as hard to improve. The nice thing about this team is they bounce back after a bad performance and don’t repeat the same mistakes, so they should be better prepared for Philadelphia than they otherwise could have been.

  5. The Keenum interception was a terrible throw and changed the entire game around. It gave the Saints energy on offense and felt like the turning point. I give credit to Brees and the Saints offense. When the score was 17-0, thought for sure the game was over with how the Vikings Defense was playing. The Minneapolis Miracle saved the season.

  6. Keenum was throwing a lot of 50/50 balls there. The Vikings were very lucky to come out with a win.

  8. Zimmer is a Great Coach…wanted him for the Dolphins….oh well….he definitely gets the most out of his players and creates a Great “Team Environment”!!

  9. The Vikings are on a 5-game NFC Championship losing streak, and the last four they were considered either the favorite or had a reasonable chance to win. They were an aging team in 1977 and not nearly as good as Dallas. What those four have in common is that the previous week’s game was a relatively easy victory.

    1987:
    Minnesota 44 New Orleans 10
    Minnesota 36 San Francisco 24
    Washington 17 Minnesota 10

    1998:
    Minnesota 41 Arizona 21
    Atlanta 30 Minnesota 27

    2000:
    Minnesota 34 New Orleans 16
    New York 41 Minnesota Donut

    2009:
    Minnesota 34 Dallas 3
    New Orleans 31 Minnesota 28

    I don’t think it hurts at all that they had to fight through a hard-fought win and have a bunch of mistakes they need to correct. Maybe things go differently this year.

  10. Losing Sendejo to a blindside helmet to helmet knockout blow certainly helped Payton’s team get back in the game.

    Just like knocking out Keenum might have helped if they had succeeded. Three separate players tried that on at least two separate occasions.

    But who knows?

    Payton surely learned his lesson with Bountygate.

    Right?

  13. As much as I hate to say it as a Packers fan, the Vikings are winning the Super Bowl this year. After the divine intervention of the missed tackle that any one of us could have made (just needed to make some form of contact since he was in the air), they’re going to be playing the first home Super Bowl in history.

    The Vikings defense might still be underrated in how good they are even with all of the hype they’re getting, and Bradford’s injury was a blessing in disguise (I don’t see Bradford taking them this far).

    I’m sorry to my fellow Packers fans, but we’re in chase mode now. The NFC north sadly belongs to the Vikings, but this might be a blessing in disguise for us too, now that Capers and Thompson are gone. The Vikings should be better next year with Cook back, but it should be fun race to watch next year. Congrats to the Vikings on your upcoming Super Bowl win (make sure to buy the NFL season collection DVD sets and the playoff run set when they’re available, I still watch the Packers 2010 Super Bowl run on occasion since we’re not getting back there for a long time).

  14. In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    I would have preferred a nice, comfortable win for the sake of my blood pressure, sanity, and family relations, but this kind of a win may have been just the thing to get the Vikings ready for next week. They made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes in the second half and it will be easy to get their attention when it comes to correcting those mistakes. If everything had gone smoothly, you don’t feel the need to work as hard to improve. The nice thing about this team is they bounce back after a bad performance and don’t repeat the same mistakes, so they should be better prepared for Philadelphia than they otherwise could have been.
    —————

    I don’t know what the outcome will be, but all of that is delusional thinking. It was a great win and the most exciting ending of the season. You guys will be tough. But you’re also going to be in for a rude awakening with 70,000 bleeding green fans and 30 degree weather. Neither team should fool itself into thinking they are favored. This will be a brawl.

  15. Keenum was throwing a lot of 50/50 balls there. The Vikings were very lucky to come out with a win.

    Disagree. Throws MOST of them to where only his guys can catch them.

    Only saw ONE besides the interception that was truly risky. One he threw up to Rudolph that he should not have. But that’s what separates him from say Bridgewater. Bridgewater either checks down to a 1 yard pass or rolls right and throws it out of bounds. Keenum moves, shifts, ducks and throws it somewhere there is a CHANCE for a play

  18. Keenum had 1 interception, while Drew had 2, and people are putting blame on him? Yeah, he threw 1 bad pick but also made the game winning throw. But on 4th&10 I wonder why Zim didn’t call a time out to talk over with the defense. Also, clock management in the end should only be couple seconds left to kick the winning field goal and game over. But they left too much time for Drew. Regardless of what happened Vikings came out with the W. Hopefully Zim learn from it and not let it happen again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!