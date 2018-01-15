Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A numerical look at new Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Georgia LB Roquan Smith could fit the Dolphins needs in the draft.

The Patriots will be working to slow down the Jaguars pass rush this week.

Can the Jets use the Jaguars as a model?

What needs to change for the Ravens to have a better 2018?

The Bengals have a few head coaching candidates on Marvin Lewis’ staff.

There are more former Browns coaches than former players still alive in the NFL playoffs.

Steelers DL Tyson Alualu lost to his former team on Sunday.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has at least one catch in every NFL game he’s ever played.

Weighing pros and cons of Colts coaching candidates.

RB Leonard Fournette powered his way to three touchdowns in Sunday’s Jaguars win.

Said Titans LT Taylor Lewan, “At times our defense struggled, but for the most part carried our team. Our special teams were good all year. But as an offense, I’ll be the first one to say that we underachieved this year.”

What will the Broncos do at tight end?

Chiefs players were among those responding to the end of Sunday’s Saints-Vikings game.

The Chargers hope to have CB Jason Verrett back in the lineup next season.

The end to the Vikings win might have felt familiar to some Raiders fans.

A review of Cowboys DE Taco Charlton‘s rookie season.

The Giants probably liked what they saw from Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur on Sunday.

The Eagles will be underdogs again this week.

RB Chris Thompson hopes to pick up where he left off with the Redskins.

The Bears led the league in defensive fumble recoveries.

It looks like the Lions will be waiting for Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst will be building off of Ted Thompson’s foundation.

It was a happy press conference for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Sunday.

The Falcons will have six games against 2017 playoff teams next season.

A look at how the Panthers’ pieces fit with what offensive coordinator Norv Turner has worked with in the past.

Turnovers and penalties helped dig a 17-point hole for the Saints on Sunday.

Ten offensive players for the Buccaneers to check out at the East-West Shrine Game.

A couple of Cardinals coaching candidates became available for second interviews this weekend.

The Rams appear to be well positioned in the NFC West.

With the Saints finished, the 49ers know they’ll pick 59th overall in the draft.

Examining Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s past NFL work.