Ratings down for divisional round

January 15, 2018
Continuing a season-long trend, the ratings sank for the divisional round games.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the ratings for the four games fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade, with each game dropping in comparison to the comparable game from a year ago.

The good news, if there is any, comes from the fact that the 21.8 rating generated by the Saints-Vikings in the late afternoon/early evening slot was only 0.1 lower than the 21.9 for Steelers-Chiefs last January, even though that game was played in prime time. The bad news is that the apples-to-apples comparison — the late-afternoon Sunday game between the Packers and Cowboys — churned a 28.2.

The Jaguars-Steelers game played at 1:05 p.m. ET posted a 20.4, the lowest overnight rating in that window in 15 years.

For the Saturday games, the 17.4 rating coming from Falcons-Eagles was down from last year’s 18.3 from the Seahawks-Falcons contest; that’s the lowest since Ravens-Titans in that same spot drew a 17.0 in early 2009. The 16.6 overnight for the Titans-Patriots game on Saturday night was the lowest since Cardinals-Panthers in early 2009.

The NFL would say that the drop is still lower than the broader drop in TV ratings for other shows, that the games lacked national brands like Green Bay and Dallas, and that the starting quarterbacks included Nick Foles, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles, and Case Keenum. (Three of them won, besting Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees.)

Expect similar news next Monday, given the which-doesn’t-belong-and-why? quartet of quarterbacks (Foles, Bortles, Keenum, Tom Brady) for the championship round.

  1. Jags game was the only one I watched.

    Might DVR the Jags game and watch if they win. Otherwise, forget it. Bad football. Bad product right now. Not worth my time.

  3. Penalties. Game changing penalties are what’s driving people away. The excitement of the big plays is taken away because you’re always waiting to see if they call something stupid. The refs are also incapable of calling pass interference, and seem oblivious to the fact that a player may “dive” to draw a flag. There’s nothing in the rule book to waive off a call due to embellishment.

  4. I would imagine the Patriots game had the worst ratings in years. Everyone except Patriots fans are sick and tired of them and it was basically their second bye week of the playoffs. All the others were actually good games.

  5. You gotta love people that say “watching isn’t worth my time” but then spend their time posting about it on a football forum.

  6. with the 3 out of 4 games going down to the last minute and the last game in Minny… what can you say? I’ll bet a lot more ‘fans’ show up next weekend, although I’ll understand that the NFL is praying it’s not Jacksonville in the Super Bowl.
    I will also say that not one game was won or lost with the Refs this past weekend and I hope that the “Brady” effect doesn’t occur next Sunday, either. Keep it on the field and let ’em play. 3 out 4 good football games and one with the ‘machine’ winning…

    js

  7. exactly… they do not keep track of how many people stream games nowadays….have to think they might actually be up.

  8. Meaningless. In the last ten years all forms of communication have been changed in a revolutionary way. Tv we knew it is gone. It is no longer the central entertainment medium.

  9. Did anyone really expect the Vikings/Saints game to draw as well as the Cowboys/Packers from last year? Still a game of the year candidate though.

  13. shocker that two of the most popular teams pulled more ratings than the Jags and the same old Pats. for some reason the NFL and the refs keeps giving the Pats calls even though everyone is sick of watching them.

  14. dal1as says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:01 pm
    I would imagine the Patriots game had the worst ratings in years. Everyone except Patriots fans are sick and tired of them and it was basically their second bye week of the playoffs. All the others were actually good games.

    ———————-
    Patriots games tend to get decent ratings because they tend to draw two crowds. There are the usual fans looking for a win. But on top of that they also have a fat little market that watches their games hoping to see them lose. Next week will be no exception.

  15. Parity, officiating, instant replay – delay of the flow, rules-rules-more rules, what is a catch, players who think they are bigger than the game, officiating reviewers & commentators, and TV commentators, all make football harder to stay interested in than when it was just a game.

  17. I’m not watching the Super Bowl because I can’t stand any of the remaining teams’ fans… Vikings vs Patriots would be completely unbearable. I’d say the fans are ruining the NFL too. They always have to brag and argue about every stupid thing. It’s creating so much toxicity.

  18. And I will state the obvious. If you look at any TV ratings and compare them to last years numbers you’ll find the same trend. Welcome to the future and the dilemma cable companies are dealing with as new technologies allow more and more ways to watch tv, movies, and sports.

  20. Ever since the Chargers moved, and perhaps a few years prior to that, I haven’t watched much football overall, but I did see the two Sunday games which were entertaining.

    I just think non-Patriots’ fans are sick and tired of watching the Patriots’ overall dominance in the league for all these many, many, many,years. Close to two decades.

    If it is indeed a forgone conclusion that the Patriots are going to win another SB, then why bother watching? Why bother listening to the dude who has a picture of how he likes his toast in his wallet, constantly praise the Patriots? He never seems to shut up about them.

    I hope it is a Vikings/Jaguars SB. That is the only thing that can save this season.

  21. The whole point of the comment sections are to input one’s opinion. You don’t have to read the comment section, it’s really here for good laughs at the same people you are describing.

    You like football? Watch the superbowl, it’s good football.

  22. Larger city teams tend to draw larger viewers. You can’t look at the playoffs to draw conclusions about overall interest in football viewing.

  23. Rdog says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    I’m not watching the Super Bowl because I can’t stand any of the remaining teams’ fans… Vikings vs Patriots would be completely unbearable. I’d say the fans are ruining the NFL too. They always have to brag and argue about every stupid thing. It’s creating so much toxicity.
    ================
    This is what I call irony. Watching TV has little to do about fans being obnoxious, but reading and interacting here has everything to do with toxcity…

  24. I don’t think the Patriots dominance is the reason for the drop as much as it is the fact that there isn’t a marquee opponent for them to face. Brady vs Mariotta just isn’t the same as Brady vs Manning. The NFL lacks star power

  25. I’d bet most people who tuned out are ‘casual fans’, at best.

    They can’t enjoy the NFL without a Brady or Manning or Favre or Rodgers tossing 50+ TDs.

    They can’t enjoy low-scoring, defensive matches.

    They can’t enjoy smashmouth football.

    I pray the NFL NEVER caters to them (point of emphasis, Defensive Holding, ahem) because far too often those fans don’t understand or care about the games within the game, which better fans understand and appreciate.

    /soapbox

  27. Before the Cuban-ites check in, it should be noted that the lowest rated NFL game this weekend still got better ratings than the highest rated NBA Finals game from last year

  28. Coffeehog says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:09 pm
    dal1as says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:01 pm
    I would imagine the Patriots game had the worst ratings in years. Everyone except Patriots fans are sick and tired of them and it was basically their second bye week of the playoffs. All the others were actually good games.

    ———————-
    Patriots games tend to get decent ratings because they tend to draw two crowds. There are the usual fans looking for a win. But on top of that they also have a fat little market that watches their games hoping to see them lose. Next week will be no exception.

    _________________________
    My friends watch the patriot games and drink everytime they get a questionable call. Needless to say we are beyond hammered when the game is over.

  29. There are many factors, none good. First we have a general loss of interest from those who are tired of politics creeping into ever aspect of their lives. Then there is options other than network TV and cable. There is also the younger generation who just aren’t watching football like previous generations.

    The NFL needs to do something sooner than later. It is hard to get people to watch the product and even harder to get people back who gave up on the product.

  30. I really expected more morons to blame it on those NFL protesters.. and not the antiquated rating system that only takes in to account for TV and not streaming..

    Saying the NFL viewership is down because the ratings are down would be like saying no one watches movies any more cause Blockbuster is gone.

  31. 15 2 Rate This
    Rdog says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    I’m not watching the Super Bowl because I can’t stand any of the remaining teams’ fans… Vikings vs Patriots would be completely unbearable. I’d say the fans are ruining the NFL too. They always have to brag and argue about every stupid thing. It’s creating so much toxicity.

    17 31 Rate This

    —————————-

    Yes, it has nothing to do with Goodell enabling cheating and framing the PAts to steal draft picks, forcing NE fans to go on the defensive for over a decade.

    You people started. Goodell and the owners have done that crap for you.

  34. The games were very entertaing but soooooo many commercials still. I tend to fad in out of a nap when I try and watch an entire game….but once the game is ibside 7 minuties of the 4th quarter I’m wide awake!

