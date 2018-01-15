Report: Josh McDaniels expected to be next Colts coach

Getty Images

The Titans dispatched head coach Mike Mularkey on Monday and are reportedly interested in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but they may have to settle for seeing him on the opposite sideline twice a year.

McDaniels is reportedly one of two names still under consideration in Indianapolis with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel also in the mix. Vrabel could be hired right now, however, and that suggests the Colts would prefer to make McDaniels their next head coach.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that McDaniels feels the same way and that he is expected to accept a formal job offer from the Colts once it comes. Some had thought that Titans General Manager Jon Robinson’s background with the Patriots and the presence of Marcus Mariota might sway McDaniels to Tennessee, but Pelissero points out McDaniels and Colts G.M. Chris Ballard also have a relationship.

If he’s healthy, the Colts also have a pretty good quarterback in Andrew Luck and it appears McDaniels will be helping with his rebound from a lost 2017 season.

Pelissero also adds that McDaniels has lined up a defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus, who spent the last seven years as the Cowboys linebackers coach. No hires can be made official until the Patriots are done playing.