Report: Matt LaFleur to interview for Titans job

Getty Images

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will interview for the Titans’ head coaching job, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

LaFleur, 38, just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator, but he did not call the plays.

He started his NFL coaching career in Houston as an offensive quality control coach in 2008-09. LaFleur has served as the quarterbacks coach of Washington (2010-13) and Atlanta (2015-2016) with a year at Notre Dame in between.

The Titans also are expected to interview Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. They also could talk to Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich once Philadelphia’s season ends.