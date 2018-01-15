Report: Pat Shurmur expected to take Giants job

AP

League rules prohibit teams looking for head coaches to agree to deals with coaches still involved in the playoffs.

But the league’s own media operation illustrates how flimsy those rules are with the latest round of reporting.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network just filed the latest “news” as it pertains to the Giants opening, saying that Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is their “top choice” and “he’s expected to accept, if offered.”

Which means there’s some degree of agreement, which would be against the rules. If there was an offer. Or if he was going to accept it.

Shurmur was already viewed as the favorite for the job, the same way Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is viewed as the likely next coach of the Lions and Josh McDaniels is expected to take the Colts job.

Which shows that just as with the Rooney Rule, the league has a set of rules which are routinely ignored, since nobody bothers enforcing them.