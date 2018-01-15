Report: Seahawks bring back Mike Solari as OL coach

Getty Images

The Seahawks have filled another vacancy, reuniting with offensive line coach Mike Solari, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Solari spent the past two seasons with the Giants. He previously coached in Seattle in 2008-09.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys in 1987 and interviewed with Dallas last week as it sought to replace Frank Pollack. The Cowboys ended up hiring Paul Alexander.

Solari replaces Tom Cable, who the Seahawks fired as assistant head coach/offensive line coach. Cable since has taken a job to return to Oakland.