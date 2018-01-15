Report: Seahawks bring back Mike Solari as OL coach

January 15, 2018
The Seahawks have filled another vacancy, reuniting with offensive line coach Mike Solari, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Solari spent the past two seasons with the Giants. He previously coached in Seattle in 2008-09.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys in 1987 and interviewed with Dallas last week as it sought to replace Frank Pollack. The Cowboys ended up hiring Paul Alexander.

Solari replaces Tom Cable, who the Seahawks fired as assistant head coach/offensive line coach. Cable since has taken a job to return to Oakland.

  2. Well, he was with Dallas when Dallas arguably built the greatest OL the NFL has ever seen. If he can help duplicate that again in Seattle, I’m all for this hire!

  4. The offensive line is full of 1st and 2nd Rd draft picks, literally. If you have a line full of high draft picks and NONE of them live up to expectations, I’d say that’s on the guy who evaluates the talent and drafts them, not the guy coaching them.

  5. Also interesting, Solari was with Seattle under Mike Holmgren. Solari has a long NFL history of experience on half a dozen teams both as OC, and OL. In 2010 when PC was hired as head coach for Seattle, Pete offered Solari a position of Tight End coach. Solari declined and instead opted to take the OL coach position with San Francisco. Well, we all know how that worked out, but under Solari the 9er’s had a formidable OL. Remember RB Gore?

    Here’s hope that Seattle gets a Gore too!

  7. …I’d say that’s on the guy who evaluates the talent and drafts them, not the guy coaching them…. Cable had a lot of say in evaluating the OL players he wanted…

