Report: Seahawks expected to make Ken Norton Jr. defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
Getty Images

Ken Norton Jr. recently signed on to become the 49ers assistant head coach and linebackers coach, but his stay with the team is reportedly shaping up to be a brief one.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Norton is expected to be the next defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. The Seahawks have not announced a move involving their current coordinator Kris Richard, but word last week was that he would be joining offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on the way out of Seattle.

Garafolo notes that Norton just took the job with the 49ers, but that he has an out in the deal that would allow him to jump to Seattle, which will likely be integrating some new faces on defense this offseason due to injuries, cap management and other reasons.

Norton was the linebackers coach for the Seahawks from 2010-2014 and left to become the defensive coordinator of the Raiders. Norton was fired during the 2017 season.

UPDATE 5:51 p.m. ET: Alex Rozier of KING in Seattle reports that Norton’s wife says her husband signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also released a statement, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Last week, Ken was presented with an opportunity to once again coordinate a defense. Because of how we feel about Ken as a coach, we understand and respect his desire to pursue the position.”

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Seahawks expected to make Ken Norton Jr. defensive coordinator

  2. Welcome back Ken! You should have been promoted while you were here the first time. Now, if we can only do a reset on hiring the Hockenscheimer, or whatever the perspective OC’s name is.

  3. Great News! Glad to have Norton Jr. Back. I thought he should have been hired as DC over Richard. Hopefully he can get the defense back to the elite level.

  5. Good. Need some old school mentality. Richard was ok but too close to the ages of some of those guys and had been in the staff for a while. Defense will look a fair bit different but a good guy to get a hold of to remold it.

    And yeah, has to be better options for Wilson then Schottenheimer as the OC, especially if the rumors of a college style offense are true.

  7. The Seahawks remind me of the 80’s Bears. Great defense to win one championship, then slowly fading into oblivion.

  8. theimmaculatedeception says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Man. It’s almost like Carroll wants to get fired or something. Retread city between Norton and Schottenheimer as his two coordinators. Ugly hires. Both total flameouts with former teams.
    ——
    Someone doesn’t know that Norton was with Seattle during their back to back SB appearances. Ooops!

  9. Someone doesn’t know that Norton was with Seattle during their back to back SB appearances. Ooops!

    ___

    Nice try man. Norton’s former team in this sense was his dismal stint as Raiders DC. U did know he flamed out as Oakland’s DC right?

  10. Norton will probably last one year as Hawks DC. After hitting record .500 in 2018, Carroll will call it quits, new coach will clean house and so does NortonJr. who ends up to be assistant coach with a new team again.

  12. theimmaculatedeception says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Nice try man. Norton’s former team in this sense was his dismal stint as Raiders DC. U did know he flamed out as Oakland’s DC right?
    ——–
    It’s interesting you condemn Norton for DC with the Raiders, while conveniently ignoring his success as a SB champion defensive coach, and multiple 3 time SB winner as a player. Championship pedigree while with Seattle, which is all that matters.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!