Report: Seahawks expected to make Ken Norton Jr. defensive coordinator

Ken Norton Jr. recently signed on to become the 49ers assistant head coach and linebackers coach, but his stay with the team is reportedly shaping up to be a brief one.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Norton is expected to be the next defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. The Seahawks have not announced a move involving their current coordinator Kris Richard, but word last week was that he would be joining offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable on the way out of Seattle.

Garafolo notes that Norton just took the job with the 49ers, but that he has an out in the deal that would allow him to jump to Seattle, which will likely be integrating some new faces on defense this offseason due to injuries, cap management and other reasons.

Norton was the linebackers coach for the Seahawks from 2010-2014 and left to become the defensive coordinator of the Raiders. Norton was fired during the 2017 season.

UPDATE 5:51 p.m. ET: Alex Rozier of KING in Seattle reports that Norton’s wife says her husband signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also released a statement, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Last week, Ken was presented with an opportunity to once again coordinate a defense. Because of how we feel about Ken as a coach, we understand and respect his desire to pursue the position.”