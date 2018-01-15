Report: Titans to interview Steve Wilks

Getty Images

The Titans will interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for their vacant head coaching job, Jason La Canfora reports.

Wilks remains a candidate in Arizona.

Tennessee already has requested permission to interview Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. But the Titans could lean more toward a coach with an offensive background, needing to further the development of quarterback Marcus Mariota, who took a step back in 2017.

Thus, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Frank Reich could become candidates for the job after Philadelphia’s season ends, according to La Canfora.

General Manager Jon Robinson has Patriots’ ties but said he will have “no preconceived notions.”

“We have a vision for what we want the next head coach to look like,” Robinson said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “We’re looking forward to talking to candidates and seeing if they fit that bill,” Robinson said.