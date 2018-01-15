Rex Burkhead expected to play this week

Getty Images

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead didn’t play against the Titans in Saturday night’s victory and hasn’t played since Week 15 because of a knee injury, but his absence from the lineup looks like it will end this week.

Burkhead was listed as questionable after a week of limited practices and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the back is expected to play against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. It will be Burkhead’s first playoff game with New England and the third overall of his career.

Dion Lewis moved into the lead role in the backfield while Burkhead, Mike Gillislee and James White were dealing with injuries at the end of the regular season and turned in another strong game against Tennessee. Lewis ran 15 times for 62 yards and caught nine passes for 79 yards in the 35-14 win. White scored two touchdowns and Brandon Bolden had one to round out the running back contributions.

Rapoport also reports that right tackle LaAdrian Waddle suffered a minor knee sprain in the win and will be evaluated again later this week. Cameron Fleming stepped in after he was injured.