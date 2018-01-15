Rex Burkhead expected to play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
Getty Images

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead didn’t play against the Titans in Saturday night’s victory and hasn’t played since Week 15 because of a knee injury, but his absence from the lineup looks like it will end this week.

Burkhead was listed as questionable after a week of limited practices and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the back is expected to play against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. It will be Burkhead’s first playoff game with New England and the third overall of his career.

Dion Lewis moved into the lead role in the backfield while Burkhead, Mike Gillislee and James White were dealing with injuries at the end of the regular season and turned in another strong game against Tennessee. Lewis ran 15 times for 62 yards and caught nine passes for 79 yards in the 35-14 win. White scored two touchdowns and Brandon Bolden had one to round out the running back contributions.

Rapoport also reports that right tackle LaAdrian Waddle suffered a minor knee sprain in the win and will be evaluated again later this week. Cameron Fleming stepped in after he was injured.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Rex Burkhead expected to play this week

  3. From a 19-0 season to losing the opener to the AFC Championship game.

    Life is good if you are a Pats fan…….

    But please keep in mind us pats fans over 40 had to suffer 30 years of some horrible teams and seasons.

    we only have 10 more years before Brady retires. It will go by quick.

  4. Getting healthy at the right time!!!
    Let’s not forget, the Pats can activate another player from IR if they are healthy enough to contribute & not at risk doing damage to what’s kept them off the field in the 1st place…..
    Malcom Mitchel or Vincent Valentine come to mind……
    Go Pats!!!!

  5. Would be great to have Waddle for the game. The Oline is going to be critical against the Jags rush.

  6. I’d like to say a little something about Brandon Bolden. There aren’t many team players around the league like this guy. Every time he gets carries he produces, but he is so good on special teams, they don’t give him much opportunity in the offensive backfield. Do you hear him complain? Do you hear him saying he wants to get an opportunity? He just keeps working and producing on ST and on offense, when needed. He’s the type of player any team in the league would love to have. The man deserves a lot of credit for his professionalism.

  8. the #haters and #loser (of which there are many) surely will not be pleased by this development.

    Congrats to Pittsburgh on winning the smacktalk superbowl though! Way better than the real thing

  10. “I’d like to say a little something about Brandon Bolden. There aren’t many team players around the league like this guy. Every time he gets carries he produces, but he is so good on special teams, they don’t give him much opportunity in the offensive backfield”

    Totally disagree. He definitely does not “produce every time he gets a carry”. Yes the last couple times he’s gotten a chance he’s done so, but over his career as a running back he’s made a great special teams player. He’s been with the Pats for years and if he had produced well as a back over his career he would be getting a lot more time on the field.

  12. deepass_chyabrah says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:33 am
    the #haters and #loser (of which there are many) surely will not be pleased by this development.

    Congrats to Pittsburgh on winning the smacktalk superbowl though! Way better than the real thing

    —————-
    Lets let Pittsburgh keep that particular trophy. Jacksonville is the next opponent. Focus.

  13. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:56 am
    Good news on Burkhead but the Waddle news is far more important and merits more than just being slid in at the end. There’s a reason Cam Fleming is a 3rd stringer.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————————–

    There’s a reason why BB is the best GM in the history of the league.

  15. harrisonhits2 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:54 am
    “I’d like to say a little something about Brandon Bolden. There aren’t many team players around the league like this guy. Every time he gets carries he produces, but he is so good on special teams, they don’t give him much opportunity in the offensive backfield”

    Totally disagree. He definitely does not “produce every time he gets a carry”. Yes the last couple times he’s gotten a chance he’s done so, but over his career as a running back he’s made a great special teams player. He’s been with the Pats for years and if he had produced well as a back over his career he would be getting a lot more time on the field.

    0 2 Rate This

    ——————

    Disagree. He’s without question a positive performance player. Since the very first day he started on the road vs Baltimore in Week 3 of 2012, on that first drive, eh’s shown he knows how to hit the hole and get positive yardage.

    Wildly underrated as a very good back up.

    It’s also very difficult sometimes for some to be a spot player and perform in steady fashion when their numbers is called.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!