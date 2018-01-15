Roquan Smith declares for draft

Getty Images

One of the best players on the University of Georgia team that came up just short of winning a national championship in Atlanta last week has decided to move on to the NFL.

Linebacker Roquan Smith announced on Monday that he will give up his remaining eligibility in order to enter this year’s draft.

“As you know this is somewhat of a crossroads for me,” Smith said in a statement released by the school. “I’ve had discussions with coaches and family and a lot of thought and prayer. The decision to leave is not easy but I know it is the right one. Georgia will always be my school and my home and I sincerely wish all the best to the coaches, staff, and players as they continue to reach higher goals in the years to come.”

Smith was a consensus All-America in 2017, won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and was named the SEC defensive player of the year. He’s expected to be an early pick in April