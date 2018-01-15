Sam Bradford’s happy to talk about non-Sam Bradford topics

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was happy to talk to reporters last night, as long as he got to pick the topic.

The former No. 1 overall pick and Vikings starter did not want to talk about his return from a knee injury, as he was activated before the game and backed up Case Keenum during the Vikings’ dramatic last-second win over the Saints.

“If you want to talk about the game, I’ll talk about the game,” Bradford said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I’m not going to talk about that.”

What about his return to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game, meeting again the team that traded him to the Vikings after they drafted Carson Wentz?

“Like I said, if you want to talk about the game,” Bradford said.

On the topic of his former understudy becoming a star, Bradford was something less than effusive, but still more talkative. He hailed Keenum for putting the Vikings in position for the win, not just with the final heave but with a 24-yard pass to Adam Thielen which set up a go-ahead field goal.

“Unbelievable,” Bradford said. “It was just incredible. Never been a part of anything like that. Pretty special. . . .

“He [Keenum] played great all night. The throw to Thielen in the two-minute drill and then that throw [to Diggs], just incredible.”

The Vikings went with Bradford as the backup yesterday based on his previous play against the Saints, as he threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns against them in the regular season opener. And while there’s nothing certain about the future of the quarterback position there, they at least have high-profile depth there, with Bradford recovered from knee surgery and ready for the rest of the playoffs, just in case.