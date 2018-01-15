Steelers bungled final 47 seconds of Sunday’s game

Four weeks after demonstrating an inability to properly manage the tick-tick-tick moments of a key game on a big stage against the Patriots, the Steelers once again showed that situational football is not the coaching staff’s strong suit.

This isn’t about the two failed fourth-and-one calls or the decision to call for an onside kick or the failure to use one of two remaining time outs after a first-down play with 2:18 to play became the two-minute warning. This is about what happened after a 42-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Martavis Bryant put the ball on the Jacksonville five with 47 seconds to play.

Down 10, from the five. That close to the end zone, it was worth taking a shot at the touchdown. But after an intentional grounding foul moved the ball back to the 15 and took an extra 10 seconds off the clock (leaving it at 32 seconds), the Steelers should have kicked the field goal, tried another onside kick, and hoped that some of the same magic that played out in Minnesota would have happened in the stadium that’s a stone’s throw from the site of the Immaculate Reception.

Instead, Roethlisberger threw an 11-yard pass to receiver Antonio Brown, who was tackled in bounds. Tick. Tick. Tick.

The next play started with 10 seconds left. After an incompletion to tight end Xavier Grimble, four seconds remained. On fourth and goal, the Steelers scored. And no time was left on the clock.

Either way, a score and a successful onside kick was needed. Once 47 seconds became 32 and the field position became the 15 instead of the five, the three-pointer would have made much more sense. Especially since the next play finished in bounds, with 22 seconds evaporating until the next play started.

If that was the plan, it was a bad one. Based on what happened at the end of the game against the Patriots, there’s a chance that there was no plan at all.

26 responses to “Steelers bungled final 47 seconds of Sunday’s game

  1. It sounds a lot like the final two plays of the game against the Patriots where Tomlin clearly had no idea what was going on. It’s ok to say it people, Tomlin is a lousy coach.

  3. The Steelers were busy making plans to go to Foxboro to worry about some stupid clock management.

  6. I don’t agree that you kick the FG there. You need a TD and you are close. The terrible play was throwing it inbounds to AB. Clearly another bungle as they did in the NE game, throwing it inbounds inside the 10 with no timeouts. Has to be in the end zone for TD or incomplete. Amazing to watch the horrific clock management/play calling year after year.

  7. The Steelers have a miracle making QB, Ben Roethlisberger. He’s one of the best pure passers, and one of the best clutch QB’s I’ve ever seen. But the relationship between Ben and their offensive coordinator is uncoordinated. One has to go. I’ll bet his bags are packed already.

  8. They had 2 timeouts left and instead of using 1 before the 2 minute warning, let 10-13 seconds run off the clock down to 2:00. The Jags would have had to run 3rd down before the warning, but instead they let prescious time go and let them run it after 2:00 stoppage. Why isn’t that mentioned? Either way…..they have to stop Jacksonville 3 and out to get ball back. They wasted atleast 10 seconds there.

  11. Mike Tomlin and situational football? Never happen. The Steelers have too much talent to go one-and-done, but that streak will only continue with Tomlin as head coach.

  12. I’ve yet to see a game where clock management wasn’t a glaring issue. A player is in the moment and can get a very small benefit of the doubt. No excuses for coaches.

    The one that drives me mad is the 1 minute left in the half and the opposition has a 3rd and 10. Time out by the D. Then the 3rd down is converted, then an eventual FG.

    Let the clock go. To give the other team an opportunity to score 3 when you MIGHT have an opportunity to score 3 backfires time and time again. Sometimes they even score 6. Happened in a recent game.

  13. Yes, because it is so much easier to get the needed touchdown from mid field than it is from the 15.
    It couldn’t have been an issue with the execution, it had to be the decision to try.
    I am not a steeler fan, but this is a ludicrous criticism of a coach’s decision.

  14. I agree that Tomlin messed up again, as he so often seems to against superior opponents. That said, at what point do we start to admit that the team as a whole isn’t as good as people seem to think and nowhere near as good as their hype. Yeah, great fantasy players. That doesn’t always win games, especially important ones.

  15. The whole head staff should have been fired last night. Instead they get a trip to Orlando. Which actually may be worse.

  16. The second paragraph where you listed a bunch of mistakes highlights that the final 47 seconds wasn’t bungled.
    It was a continuation of a game filled with bad coaching and stupid choices made by this perpetually incompetent staff. Happened a lot this weekend despite this being the playoffs and the expectation that these are the best run teams.
    Patriots don’t have to cheat when the other teams consistently ruin their own chances to win…

  jackedupboonie says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:33 pm
    They had 2 timeouts left and instead of using 1 before the 2 minute warning, let 10-13 seconds run off the clock down to 2:00. The Jags would have had to run 3rd down before the warning, but instead they let prescious time go and let them run it after 2:00 stoppage. Why isn't that mentioned? Either way…..they have to stop Jacksonville 3 and out to get ball back. They wasted atleast 10 seconds there

    ————–
    I couldn’t believe they let the clock go. Someone failed 4th grade math. They think they are saving 30 plus seconds down the line but they’re really costing themselves the time they can’t have back. EVERYONE calls timeout at 2:12. You can’t have it back. Even a sack is only going to waste 10 to 12 seconds. That is what Tomlin, in effect did, he gave them a sack. You can even use the timeout to prepare or give your guys a blow or get them psyched. Tomlin has to be the most over rated coach in football.

  19. The Mike Tomlin tough guy act is getting old. But hey, the Steelers have a “coach for life ” policy son nothing to worry about.

    Every other team has accountability. The Steelers have excuses….

  legeisyaj says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    But but but but tomlin is such a great coach….?

    He is, junior. He has never had a losing season (please name another coach who has done that), won the SB after inheriting an 8-8 team, and been to a second SB. He is a lock for the HOF whenever he retires. That is unequivocal.

  21. He’s lost that locker room. If his players respected him – he wouldn’t have gone so long with crap in his beard. They would have said something had they cared about him.

  22. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:55 pm
    legeisyaj says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    He is, junior. He has never had a losing season (please name another coach who has done that), won the SB after inheriting an 8-8 team, and been to a second SB. He is a lock for the HOF whenever he retires. That is unequivocal.

    *****************

    Not even close, son.

    Coaches don’t get into the HOF unless they win Super Bowls. 8-8? They were still a winning franchise when he inherited them.

    He’s a bad coach of good talent and a major loudmouth with no control over his players. Not a chance for the HOF, and he’s the winningest coach ever to be such a league joke.

  23. It’s always wrong to kick the FG before 4th down there. Would you rather a hail mary from the 50 yard line or a throw into the end zone from the 15 yard line? Pretty simple logic.

  24. The Steelers were a couple of 4th down Mail Mary’s and some meaningless garbage time scores from losing 45-14.

    Hey, maybe the Jags are the best team in the NFL and the Steelers just ran into a buzz saw. Lets check back in after next Sunday and see.

  25. This disturbanly, reminds me how Marvin Lewis finishes seasons. Steelers fans should be concerned. Wasting talent with bad game decisions with 2 minutes to go.

  notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    He is, junior. He has never had a losing season (please name another coach who has done that), won the SB after inheriting an 8-8 team, and been to a second SB. He is a lock for the HOF whenever he retires. That is unequivocal.
    ———————–

    Given the talent on that team, it’s absolutely criminal that they haven’t had more post-season success. The only team worse is the Colts, when they had Peyton Manning.

