Steelers, Saints staffs will coach Pro Bowl teams

The consolation prize for the coaching staffs of the Steelers and Saints is a trip to Orlando, which frankly, is not much of one considering where they would rather be.

The NFL announced Monday that the Steelers coaches, led by Mike Tomlin, will coach the AFC in the Pro Bowl, and Sean Payton and the Saints staff will lead the NFC.

The Saints and Steelers were the top seeds to lose in the divisional round in their respective conference.

Each conference also will have two Legends Captains, with LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor leading the AFC and Warrick Dunn and Derrick Brooks captaining the NFC.

The 2018 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on January 28.