Stefon Diggs’ helmet throw would have mattered, only if time was left on the clock

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs capped the first game-winning touchdown in NFL postseason history with no time left on the clock by taking off his helmet and throwing it. The field-level footage captured by Vikings employee Scott Kegley shows an official in the end zone throwing a flag just as the helmet soars past his head.

Some have asked why the illegal helmet toss didn’t wipe out the touchdown. By rule, it simply doesn’t. The 15-yard penalty would have been applied on the ensuing kickoff — if any time had been left on the clock. Because there wasn’t, the penalty didn’t matter.

Even if the Vikings had needed to score one, or two, points to win or force overtime, the try wouldn’t have been affected. So the extra point would have still been a 33-yard field goal (not 48) and an attempt for two would have required a two-yard gain (not 17).

In college, a far different rule applies. For unsportsmanlike conduct happening during the live play, unsportsmanlike conduct wipes the touchdown off the board and results in 15 yards being marched off from the spot of the foul. For unsportsmanlike conduct happening after the score, the 15-yard penalty applies to the one- or two-point try.

For Diggs, the gesture undoubtedly will result in a fine. But it will have been worth it. Diggs punctuated a catch-and-run just short of the Immaculate Reception with a bad-ass “Are you not entertained?!?” moment that will echo in eternity for the Vikings and their fans.

  4. I have noticed more and more helmets are coming off on the field of play. Don’t look at the uniform, look at me.

    That is why they made that rule to begin with. I don’t think it should wipe out TD’s but they probably could use heavily fined.

  7. I’ve always been critical of Diggs, especially when he makes a catch and makes such a big deal about it. Give the ball to the official, and move on to the next play. But last night, in front of Payton, and his smug attitude, brooming, choke sign, and generally attitude that rubs you the wrong way, all I can say is…. Diggs, chuck that helmet! Just don’t ever do it again, and cost your team!

  10. once he crossed the goal line the play is over. or did he need to do a football move, have lunch and send some emails before that play would be considered over based on nfl rules.
    who would actually think that taking off his helmet, 5 seconds after he scored would negate the touchdown?

  13. Really? Helmet throw? Shut up. It’s called human emotion. It’s nice to see once in awhile. Who on Earth would think in such a pedantic fashion during such a natural moment?

  15. “The field-level footage captured by Vikings employee Scott Kegley shows an official in the end zone throwing a flag just as the helmet soars past his head.”

    Would anything happen if he hit the official in the head, possibly killing him?

  17. So perhaps now the league will eliminate the need for an extra point when a team scores the winning TD with no time on the clock.

  19. What’s with all this look at me criticism from the snowflakes? Isn’t that the whole point of every kid’s imaginary game-winning buzzer beater or touchdown or walk-off grand slam? The last time I checked, the league office and the owners weren’t the ones risking injury to score the touchdowns.

    I’m pretty sure these same critics weren’t telling Kirk Gibson to stop this look at me stuff.

  25. Love all the whiners. Do you know how many wind sprints, sit ups, leg presses etc these guys do while you aren’t watching. Never knowing if they have a moment like that !? How many times they don’t eat certain foods so they can stay in shape. They make huge sacrifices to get where they are…it’s a choice…but let them enjoy the moment…and if it’s taking their helmet off..fine !

  28. The Norse gods touched the Vikings on that play. The Saints did everything they could to win, but the gods weren’t having it. I believe the Vikings are the only team remaining with a chance to beat New England. I’m all-in. Congratulations to the Vikings for advancing. That was a most entertaining game. It would be good for the North Division if the Vikings can go all the way. I’m done with the hate-baiting……….it’s too exhausting and accomplishes nothing. I have dozens and dozens of very good friends and family members that are great people and fervent Viking fans. There are so many people that deserve a SuperBowl from this team. I was born in Duluth, lived in Wisconsin for thirty-five years, and now nearing retirement in while living in Eagan. I’ll bleed green until the day I die, but for now, Go Vikings Go!

  29. Like everybody watching the game on TV, he thought the game was over. We have been told for years that the PAT in such a situation is required for playoff tie-breaker purposes. In the post-season yesterday’s exercise of parading the humiliated team back on the field was a waste of time. Unless the game is within two points (as a try can be returned), the prevailing team should be permitted to forgo that drill. This gives the NFL a chance to make a small rule change that actually makes sense. I can think of a few bad things that can happen during that play, but I beg the NFL to give out one good outcome that enhances the game.

  32. ackattack22 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Instead of Immaculate Reception, we call it the “Minnaculate Reception” here in Skol-land!
    ______

    Let’s not do that.

    #Minneapolismiracle

  34. Off the subject…since the Vikings didn’t have a time-out…why wasn’t there a 10 second runoff on the false start the play before? I am glad there wasn’t…just wondering

  35. I wondered whether there was a penalty on that play and whether it might have mattered. I also thought – man, he could have killed someone by chucking it.

    On the other hand, in an era when the league needs these guys to become more recognizable and engaged with fans, it was an awesome moment.

    I’m betting Zimmer said, enjoy it, but don’t ever do that helmet toss again.

  37. Paul Allen- GREAT call! But he lied at end of interview. HE was talking about the Vikings needing a “Minneapolis Miracle” right after the Saints go ahead FG

  39. Diggs deserved his moment of glory…one had tweeted and said was “all glory to God”. He was very humble in his post game interviews and gave credit to the entire team. I thought he handled it perfectly.

  40. Two things:

    I don’t begrudge him his time to go crazy, but the dude sure carried on for a long time didn’t he? Go celebrate with the team. 5 minutes later he’s still posing, standing on a bench for solo photo’s? Bit much

    I know it’s the rule, but it needs to be addressed that the losing team had to come back out for the extra point. Just silly.

  41. mikeinminny says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:14 pm
    Off the subject…since the Vikings didn’t have a time-out…why wasn’t there a 10 second runoff on the false start the play before? I am glad there wasn’t…just wondering
    —————
    The clock wasn’t running at the time of the play.

