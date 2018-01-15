Titans owner: “We saw different paths to achieve greater success”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2018, 10:11 AM EST
There were reports last night that the Titans were talking about an extension for coach Mike Mularkey, before today’s news that they “mutually parted.”

That makes it seem that the Titans must have offered Mularkey a low-ball deal, after he complicated their plan to change coaches by winning a playoff game.

The team issued a statement from controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk which also makes it apparent that things were never quite right in their talks.

“I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization,” she said. “He took over our team during a low moment and together with Jon built a solid foundation for our franchise. I appreciated that Mike devoted himself to this team and the community.

“In fact, we did discuss extending his future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success.

“It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field. Jon [Robinson, the General Manager] will begin the search immediately to identify that person.”

With all the chatter about the job, it looks clear now that Mularkey would have been let go if he hadn’t won the wild card game against the Chiefs.

21 responses to “Titans owner: “We saw different paths to achieve greater success”

  1. Mularkey must have some sort of personality problem, because he got dismissed from Jacksonville after one year, and now he’s dismissed from Tennessee after winning a playoff game. That’s hard to explain.

  4. This is a good sign that the owner actually does care. And I don’t think the disagreement was about contract terms and salary amounts. The “different paths to achieve greater success” was probably related to coordinator changes.

  7. Meh…I don’t know. You win a playoff game and are bounced? Careful Titans. You might think the grass is greener on the other side…only to get to the other side and find a Hue Jackson waiting for you.

  8. marty2020 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:14 am
    Mularkey must have some sort of personality problem, because he got dismissed from Jacksonville after one year, and now he’s dismissed from Tennessee after winning a playoff game. That’s hard to explain.

    His approach is outdated. Romo was going on and on with how physical Tenn is, and my tv screen showed me something different in terms of how physical NE is.

    Teams just randomly grasp at straws.

  9. The Titans are rebranding the entire franchise this year…new uniforms…a tweaked logo…and a young coach who can develope Mariota. Murllarky may have won a playoff game but it was against ONE AND DONE Andy.

  10. This one is not brain surgery. Titans wanted Malarkey at low price on short contract–not to be cheap, but so they can pay huge for assistant coaches. They also may have told him that the entire staff must go and that he would have to fully hand over reigns to coordinators. This was a team that is loaded up on talents and has an offensive scheme that is as bad as can be–ever see Titans in motion, the way the progressive offenses do, pre-snap?

    Titans should not have had any discussions, should have decided internally they were moving from Malarky. But things got a bit murky and they felt the urge to make the comment after beating Andy Reid in a playoff game. Best for them in the long run that they were embarrassed against New England.

  13. Amy Adams Strunk…

    What a piece of garbage.

    This HC got you to the playoffs, won a game, and this is what you do to him?

    The Football Gods will not take kindly to this. Trust me on that.

    I hope for McDaniels sake it does not come out that he had pre-negotiated a deal there before Mularkey got fired.

  15. Let’s be honest– it wasn’t because of Mularkey’s coaching acumen that the Titan’s eat KC by one point in the Wildcard Round, so to reward him would’ve been a mistake.

    Looking to improve the entire coaching staff is always a good thing, and the Titans clearly needed to do just that after being exposed by Belichick and his staff Saturday. Romo nailed it when he pointed out that the Titans rotate few players on defense, which makes them vulnerable when their opponent goes no-huddle…guess what the Patriots did?

  16. The Titans finally realized and accepted that Mularkey will never be more than a “so-so” coach. He’s repeatedly made sub-optimal player decisions and bonehead tactical choices. Winning 1 playoff game – very improbably, against noted choker Andy Reid – does not change that.

    Kudos to them chasing upside over mediocrity.

  17. Mularkeys team played poorly down the stretch and were lucky to benefit from Triplette’s last inexplicable screw up and Kelce’s concussion and Revis’ pregame retirement. But mainly Mariota regressed terribly and the offense was stale and unimaginative. It won’t take much to find a coach who can do better.

  18. Wow, what a crappy owner. Who would want to work for the Titans? They’ve got an idiot and impatient owner.

    You give a guy 2 years, he goes 9-7 both times, they specifically lie in the media saying “Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward.”

    Then fire you a week later.

    Who wants to work in that craptastic environment? It’s all very Jimmy Haslam-esqe

    Now who are they going to hire? It’s not going to be Shurmur. It’s not going to be Patricia. It’s not going to be Wilks. There’s not much out there unless they want a retread.

    They’ll end up with Chip Kelly or some crap. Brilliant!

  19. The Titans owner seems a lot like that woman who keeps breaking up with good boyfriends, because after a few months she realizes he’s not “the one,” so she keeps chasing after that ever elusive figure, not realizing that they’re dealing with a finite pool of opportunities and then one day she wakes up 40 years old and alone but for a couple of cats and her romance novels.

