Titans want to interview Mike Vrabel

The Titans became the seventh NFL team to part ways with their head coach on Monday and early speculation on their top choice to replace Mike Mularkey has centered on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is tied up with preparing for the AFC Championship Game right now, however, and the Titans have at least one other candidate in mind for an interview.

According to multiple reports, the Titans have requested permission to interview Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Vrabel has been a popular name in this cycle of the coaching carousel as he’s interviewed with the Colts and the Lions, but isn’t the frontrunner for either job or he’d likely have been hired by now.

Among others popular on this year’s interview circuit, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is also available to interview and take a job right away if a team is so inclined.