Titans will pick 25th, as more spots in draft order set

Four more teams know where they’re picking in the 2018 NFL Draft, as a result of the weekend’s results.

The Titans will pick 25th, as they have the lowest record of the divisional round losers, followed by the Falcons, Saints and Steelers.

The 29th and 30th picks will be held by the losers of the conference championship games, with 31 and 32 belonging to the Super Bowl participants.

Here’s a look at the order as it stands, with the first 28 spots set (other than the Raiders and 49ers flipping a coin for the ninth and 10th spots).

1 Browns 0-16

2 Giants 3-13

3 Colts 4-12

4 Browns (from Texans) 4-12

5 Broncos 5-11

6 Jets 5-11

7 Buccaneers 5-11

8 Bears 5-11

9 or 10 49ers 6-10 (coin flip)

9 or 10 Raiders 6-10 (coin flip)

11 Dolphins 6-10

12 Bengals 7-9

13 Washington 7-9

14 Packers 7-9

15 Cardinals 8-8

16 Ravens 9-7

17 Chargers 9-7

18 Seahawks 9-7

19 Cowboys 9-7

20 Lions 9-7

21 Bills 9-7

22 Bills (from Chiefs) 9-7

23 Rams 11-5

24 Panthers 11-5

25 Titans 9-7

26 Falcons 10-6

27 Saints 11-5

28 Steelers 13-3