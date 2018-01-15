Vikings upset with Michael Thomas’ hit on Andrew Sendejo

Getty Images

The Vikings disagreed with officials, who picked up a flag on Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas injured Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo with a hit that Minnesota players thought was an illegal blindside block.

“I thought it was an illegal hit,” Vikings safety Harrison Smith said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “Want to talk about defenseless receivers and all that stuff? It’s got to go both ways. That’s what I saw.”

The NFL still could fine Thomas, even though officials didn’t penalize him.

Thomas’ arms hit Sendejo in the head, leaving Sendejo with a concussion. Thomas declined postgame interviews.

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes yelled at the Saints after the play, with his teammates having to pull him away.

“I mean, he knew Andrew Sendejo was coming,” Rhodes said. “He knew he was there. He kept going and hit him. I mean, it is what it is. Football is football. Andrew is going to be OK, hopefully. I know so. He’s a tough guy. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go for next week.”

The league suspended Sendejo for a game this season after a helmet-to-helmet hit he had on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was among those who defended Sendejo’s Week 7 hit.

Now, the Vikings want justice for Sendejo.

“Sendejo got suspended for what was a legal hit, and so, I don’t know. I don’t know anymore,” Smith said.