Vikings’ winning play call: “Seven Heaven”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2018, 11:57 AM EST
Getty Images

The first-ever walk-off, game-winning, no-time-remaining-in-the-fourth-quarter touchdown pass in NFL postseason history didn’t just happen. It was planned.

“We’ve been practicing all these situations through OTA’s and training camp and even during the season,” coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the unlikely 29-24 win. “We actually practice that one every week and you know, [Stefon] Diggs made a great play, great catch. Case [Keenum] made a great throw. I’ve tried to put these guys in all these different situations throughout the course of the year and luckily it paid off today.”

Indeed it did. And even though plenty of luck was involved, the Vikings did what they could to control the outcome.

“I was throwing the ball to Diggs on that play,” Keenum told reporters after the game. “It was pretty well covered. . . . I just saw a little bit of an opening. Threw it, he jumped up and you all saw it.”

The play, Keenum said, is known as “Seven Heaven.”

“I’m not going to say I picked it out beforehand, but I knew that we needed a big chunk like that,” Keenum said. “Adam [Thielen] was on the other side but they had a couple guys covered over there. Just try to give a guy a chance. I don’t know what the percentage was, but just try to give the guy a chance and [Diggs] made an awesome play.”

Keenum’s reaction after the catch mirrored the reaction of many who were watching the game on TV.

“[Diggs] caught it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s got a chance to go out of bounds,'” Keenum said. “‘Like, get out of bounds.’ He fell kind of back in bounds . . . and he almost fell over. I couldn’t believe what was happening. I really couldn’t. It was awesome.”

Zimmer felt the same way.

“I was saying get out of bounds and then I saw him running and I’m looking to see if he stepped out of bounds and then I’m going back to look and see if we had any penalties or anything on it,” Zimmer said. “Then the next thing I did was look at the clock to see how much time was left. So I don’t know some guys jumped on me; I don’t remember exactly what happened.”

The Vikings won’t have the luxury of piecing their memories together. They need to focus on getting ready for the next game, which comes in only six days in Philadelphia. Where they won’t be blowing the Gjallarhorn and the only “Skol” will be in solid round tins that may or may not be thrown at the Vikings as they enter and exit the field.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Vikings’ winning play call: “Seven Heaven”

  1. Situational football. Its what’s made the Pats so great under Belichick. I think the best SB of the remaining 4 teams would be Pats-Vikes, though the Eagles are pretty damn good too.

  3. When the rookie safety chooses to avoid contact for fear of a PI instead of going high over the top and playing the ball to break up the catch – these things go pretty well.

  5. Just in case that win wasn’t sweet enough, there has been some reports from the sidelines that Sean Payton was mocking Viking fans doing the “Skol” chant just before the Diggs play. If there is any video of this, I would love to see it…Sean Payton, meet Karma. Karma, this is Sean Payton.

  6. This brings me back to the Bud Grant era, where the Vikings were often considered to be a lucky team. And when they pulled off an improbable play, Bud would comment that they had practiced it. Bud, by the way, was nicknamed “Horseshoe Harry” for his lucky reputation.

    Zimmer is a lot like Grant. His teams are very well-prepared. Does luck have something to do with plays like last night’s TD? Of course, but the Grant and Zimmer teams were/are prepared to deal with such situations. And that is more than pure luck.

  7. Don’t forget that the offensive line had to give Keenum time to get that pass off. The Saints had been getting a big rush for most of the second half, but the line did what they needed to do on that play.

  8. Congrats to Vikings, they are an extremely likeable team. Case Keenum doesn’t get enough credit, he’s tough as nails.

    Sincerely,
    Guy who had the Saints +4.5 yesterday

  10. It was heaven watching Payton lose his smug face after mocking the Skol Chant just a few seconds before. Such a classless coach both when he wins and when he loses…For being friends and working with Zimmer, he sure didn’t learn anything from Zim…

  12. I wouldn’t give myself to much praise if I was the Vikings staff/players. If the kid makes a simple tackle on the play then all of that stuff they are talking about is irrelevant. Their comment should be “He made a great catch and we were fortunate.” Anything else is nonsense to anyone who actually seen what happened.

  13. floriosnuts says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Um, OK. Thing is that if the Saints had tacked properly its the last play of the season for the Vikes as time runs out.
    ————————————–
    Um, they didn’t.

  14. Let’s go. Avenging the 2009 NFC championship game has been completed. Next step taking care of the Eagles. Looks like we’re early 3 point favorites. That will be up to 7 points by the end of week.

  16. floriosnuts says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Um, OK. Thing is that if the Saints had tacked properly its the last play of the season for the Vikes as time runs out.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Actually, no. If Williams would have hit Diggs as it was, it would have been either PI, or hitting a defenseless receiver. Game can’t end on a penalty. So even if he would have waited until Diggs caught the ball and grabbed him, Diggs still could have gotten out of bounds with 4 seconds on the clock. Who knows if they make the FG, but it doesn’t matter. They had 25 seconds and 0 timeouts to make something happen, and they did exactly that.

    Also remember one thing, Quigley didn’t have a touchback, or a blocked punt all year, and he had both in this game. Everyone knew that Brees wasn’t going to end the game with 83 yards passing, 0 TD’s, 2 Int’s, and a 0 QB rating. Yes they got back into the game, but it was the heart of the Minnesota Vikings that got this win.

  17. Goodbye to the most classless coach in the NFL. From Bountygate to mocking the Skol chant Sean Payton continuously circles the bowl. I hope he learns to be a decent human being in the offseason – I know he won’t, but I always hope for a better tomorrow.

  18. allight59 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:17 pm
    It was heaven watching Payton lose his smug face after mocking the Skol Chant just a few seconds before. Such a classless coach both when he wins and when he loses…For being friends and working with Zimmer, he sure didn’t learn anything from Zim…
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Wouldn’t expect anything less from this tool. Just like he had a broom in the locker room last week when they swept the Panthers, and dancing like a idiot. Whining all game, then mocking our fans as if the final bell had rung. Couldn’t have happened to a better team, coach, or fan base than the Aints.

  19. I haven’t jumped up like that for a Viking’s finish since Tommy Kramer to Ahmad Rashad when I was a kid.

  20. Big play was saints had 3rd and 1,they got stuffed and had to kick field go,if they get the first down game over.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!