Vikings’ winning play call: “Seven Heaven”

The first-ever walk-off, game-winning, no-time-remaining-in-the-fourth-quarter touchdown pass in NFL postseason history didn’t just happen. It was planned.

“We’ve been practicing all these situations through OTA’s and training camp and even during the season,” coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the unlikely 29-24 win. “We actually practice that one every week and you know, [Stefon] Diggs made a great play, great catch. Case [Keenum] made a great throw. I’ve tried to put these guys in all these different situations throughout the course of the year and luckily it paid off today.”

Indeed it did. And even though plenty of luck was involved, the Vikings did what they could to control the outcome.

“I was throwing the ball to Diggs on that play,” Keenum told reporters after the game. “It was pretty well covered. . . . I just saw a little bit of an opening. Threw it, he jumped up and you all saw it.”

The play, Keenum said, is known as “Seven Heaven.”

“I’m not going to say I picked it out beforehand, but I knew that we needed a big chunk like that,” Keenum said. “Adam [Thielen] was on the other side but they had a couple guys covered over there. Just try to give a guy a chance. I don’t know what the percentage was, but just try to give the guy a chance and [Diggs] made an awesome play.”

Keenum’s reaction after the catch mirrored the reaction of many who were watching the game on TV.

“[Diggs] caught it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s got a chance to go out of bounds,'” Keenum said. “‘Like, get out of bounds.’ He fell kind of back in bounds . . . and he almost fell over. I couldn’t believe what was happening. I really couldn’t. It was awesome.”

Zimmer felt the same way.

“I was saying get out of bounds and then I saw him running and I’m looking to see if he stepped out of bounds and then I’m going back to look and see if we had any penalties or anything on it,” Zimmer said. “Then the next thing I did was look at the clock to see how much time was left. So I don’t know some guys jumped on me; I don’t remember exactly what happened.”

The Vikings won’t have the luxury of piecing their memories together. They need to focus on getting ready for the next game, which comes in only six days in Philadelphia. Where they won’t be blowing the Gjallarhorn and the only “Skol” will be in solid round tins that may or may not be thrown at the Vikings as they enter and exit the field.