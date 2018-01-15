What’s next for Titans?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
Getty Images

On Sunday morning, we suggested that the Titans would use the cover of a pair of postseason games to announce that the clock had moved a minute past “moving forward.” They ultimately waited until Monday morning to announce that Mike Mularkey is out, despite taking the team to the divisional round.

So what’s next? Given that the Titans apparently have been waiting to have a mutual parting with Mularkey until the season ended, they surely know where they’re going next. The question is whether they already know that they’ll be able to get there.

Josh McDaniels is believed to be a leading candidate, given his connection to G.M. Jon Robinson, a former Patriots executive. The real question is whether agent Bob LaMonte did with the Titans what he did last month with the Raiders: Negotiate a deal for the new head coach with a team that hasn’t fired its current head coach.

If the Titans dumped Mularkey without knowing that they can get McDaniels, Tennessee had better have a Plan B, especially with the Colts pursuing the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. They should be able to find a backup plan quickly, given the lure of working with budding franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota.

48 responses to “What’s next for Titans?

  1. Gotta be McDnaiels. I can’t figure out why McDaniels would want to go to the mess in Indy anyway.

    Very strange that he would want to work for a cheater like Irsay.

  4. Robinson probably met with McDaniels at Patriot Place either before or after the game. Probably a done deal. Indy would be a better situation with Luck, but McDaniels can help with Mariota. It’s clear, Mularkey and staff did nothing for that kid.

  8. I’m a little worried that McDaniels could be Ken Whisenhunt Part 2. And his previous head coaching job did not end well. But I think it’s a risk worth taking. Wake up the offense!

  11. .
    The bottom line is that the Titans future is in Mariota’s hands. However, he has not developed as expected. Conversely, look at McDaniels body of work with Jimmy G., a late second rounder from a smaller school, Eastern Illinois. If your life depended on one game, who would you rather play Mariota or Garopollo?
    .

  12. shackdelrio says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:46 am
    What’s next for the Titans are many more second place finishes behind Jacksonville.
    ======================================================================
    They just beat Jacksonville a couple of weeks ago and twice this season. The difference between those two teams isn’t that great. One was 10-6 and the other was 9-7. Also, Bortles still is a marginal NFL QB.

  14. As much as folks want to blame the coaching staff for his struggles, reality is Mariota didn’t play good football most of this season. That’s on him.

  15. Jacksonville can’t beat Pats lol Eagles, Team Purple can’t beat Pats lol

    If Norv Turner had known the TTs HC job would become available, he would have taken it.

  16. What’s next for the Titans are many more second place finishes behind Jacksonville.

    5 5 Rate This

    and whats next for jacksonville is a bunch of 0-2 season series meetings vs titans every season from here on out

  17. Kinda surprised we haven’t heard Chiefs s/t coach Dave Toub’s name at all this coaching carousel season. If the Titans do indeed steal McDaniels away from the Colts, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Colts gave Toub a look

  19. McDaniels is an egomaniac, and not justified in his ego. He was a flame out in Denver. He played his cards right – he went back to feeding off the Patriots to boost his image around the league. He’s a solid coordinator, but he’s not a leader of men. He showed that in Denver.

  23. Honestly, this feels like a Jimmy Haslem type move. But you get to make a few of those before you’re stuck with a 1-31 head coach because no body else is interested in working for you.

  24. Maybe they need a coach with a lot more experience. I understand that Jeff Fisher is still available and he’s proud of how he assembled the talent in Los Angeles with the Rams.

  26. Rdog says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:44 am
    I’m a little worried that McDaniels could be Ken Whisenhunt Part 2. And his previous head coaching job did not end well. But I think it’s a risk worth taking. Wake up the offense!

    10 2 Rate This

    —————–

    Yes, I always compare middling talents to good talents.

  31. The Titans finally realized and accepted that Mularkey will never be more than a “so-so” coach. He’s repeatedly made sub-optimal player decisions and bonehead tactical choices. Winning 1 playoff game…very improbably, against noted choker Andy Reid…does not change that.

    Kudos to them chasing upside over mediocrity.

  32. In a cruel twist of fate, I had to see three Titans’ games this year.

    I am shocked at what a crappy QB Mariota is!

    Seems like a good kid….but that doesn’t do much for winning a Superbowl.

    I’d be on the lookout for a new QB.

  33. tylawspick6 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Rdog says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:44 am
    I’m a little worried that McDaniels could be Ken Whisenhunt Part 2. And his previous head coaching job did not end well. But I think it’s a risk worth taking. Wake up the offense!
    —————–

    Yes, I always compare middling talents to good talents.
    ——————————-
    Is it not a similar situation? Both Whisenhunt and McDaniels are good coordinators with good QBs, and both have proved to be not that good at head coaching SO FAR.

  34. the Titans knew mularky wasn’t going to fire robisky. This worked out well for them from a pr standpoint. They need a great head coach to compete in the division going forward. Someone who can help Mariota become the player Watson looked like in his brief stint this year.

  35. “Mularkey must be an unlikeable guy.”

    Quite the opposite, in fact: great blue-collar guy, players love him.
    He just has a ceiling as a head coach, and he smashed his head against it this year.
    Kudos to Jon Robinson for not settling for anything less than a championiship…bold move, Cotton; let’s see if it pays off…

  36. I hear Chip Kelly is available.

    Ownership jumps into the fray by firing a coach after a playoff win and a public message of support just last week.

    Now they are behind everyone else in finding a coach. They can’t interview ANYONE in the playoffs. There may be agreements in principle among some teams and some candidates already.

    Josh McDaniels is no sure thing to come either. This could be a trainwreck. Ownership is clueless and playing fast and loose with no plan. Doesn’t usually work out too well.

  38. camdenyard says:
    January 15, 2018 at 11:18 am
    Dude takes a team with a young, unproven QB to the playoffs, WINS a road game and meets the predictable end in New England…and they FIRE HIM???

    —————

    I’m sure mularkys phone will be ringing off the hook. Colts on line 1

  39. I hope they fail. The man took garbage to 9-7 and then the playoffs the next year only to dump him to get McDaniels. Karma will take its pound for this slimy move. Even the fans on here have no gratitude towards a guy who worked to build the team up. I hope Jacksonville dominates then for the next 10 years along with their hero coach.

  41. The Titans should try to talk Bill Cowher out of retirement. Look at remaining coaches in the playoffs. Zimmer, Belichick, Marrone with Coughlin, Pederson, they have all have some SB winning experience. You need a coach or a guy in charge who knows what it takes to win. Create that winning culture and not be unprepared when facing a team like the Patriots in the playoffs.

  44. Given the chance to work with budding franchise quarterback Mariota?
    If that’s what’s they are going to tie their next coach to, my guess is a battle with the Colts for last place is what’s next for the Titans.

  46. “He’s a solid coordinator, but he’s not a leader of men. He showed that in Denver.”

    Have to disagree. The biggest problem in Denver was that 2 of his most important players, Cutler and Marshall, were not “men” but immature children in men’s bodies. Heck Cutler wouldn’t even return calls from Denver’s owner who had paid him millions and millions of dollars.

    Also many people fail the first time they are put in charge of large groups, and use that learning experience to do much better the next time they get an opportunity.

    I don’t know whether Josh will make a great head coach this time or not, but I would not discount him based on what happened in Denver.

  47. Complaining about the Rooney rule shows lack of awareness. It’s effective to give minority coaches the experience of interviewing that they were not previously getting. How many coaches get that job their firsttime they interviewed for one? Being part of the interview process is incredibly important long-term and minority coaches were not being included before.

  48. I’m not a believer in Marriotta. I think he’s vastly overrated and just another runner playing QB.

    I think that the Titans running scheme mask how bad Marriotta really is.

