Baker Mayfield hires agent

Getty Images

A report surfaced last week that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield might go without an agent.

The Heisman Trophy winner presumably decided he needed an agent or wanted an agent, hiring Capital Sports Advisors headed by Jack Mills, Tom Mills and Kevin Robinson, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Mayfield’s decision to hire an agency to represent him and guide him through the process certainly won’t hurt his draft stock. They will seek to help him by soothing character concerns teams might have about him.

The NFL will allow Mayfield to attend the Combine, where he can answer questions about his arrest last February as well as his sideline demeanor this season.

In four college seasons, Mayfield threw for 131 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.