Ben Roethlisberger: The less change, the better

Getty Images

There’s plenty of uncertainty about Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s future in Pittsburgh, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sounded open to continuing their partnership.

During his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger denied the existence of a rift between him and his play-caller.

“I think that the important thing is we’ve got a really good group here – that includes coaches and players, a special group,” Roethlisberger said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The least amount of change, the better. That goes for players, coaches and everything – we don’t want big changes. We’re right there. We’re on the cusp (of a championship).”

Haley’s contract has expired, and coach Mike Tomlin was noncommittal when asked about potential staff changes earlier today.

Roethlisberger’s statement is a step short of an endorsement, and he was careful to say the decision on the coordinator was not his.

And if Haley did leave, the Steelers would seemingly consider quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, and Roethlisberger has said they have a good relationship (and since he’s already there it would check the continuity box).

Roethlsiberger said he talked to Haley Monday, and they shared some laughs. He also said reports of issues between them were overblown.

“I don’t think it was as big a deal as the outside world made it or the media made it or whoever perceived it to be,” Roethlisberger said. “You always will have rifts, . . . be it player-to-player or player-to-coach. It’s not just Coach Haley and I, or coach Randy or [offensive line coach Mike Munchak], there’s always issues in a competitive field like we have. Everyone is trying to win and everyone is doing the best they can. You might butt heads at times, but that doesn’t mean there’s any problem or any personal problems.

“It happened with [former offensive coordinators Ken Whisenhunt and Bruce Arians]. It’s not a big thing; it was only perceived a bigger thing than it was.”

That may not be the most impassioned defense (or convincing), but it certainly leaves plenty of space for Roethlisberger in the event Haley does return, so he can say he was for it all along.