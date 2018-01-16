Bengals fans donate to Blake Bortles’ foundation for knocking out Steelers

Getty Images

It’s not quite at the point (yet) that it reached two weeks ago when Bills fans donated in droves to Andy Dalton‘s foundation after the Bengals beat the Ravens to deliver a playoff berth to Buffalo, but Bengals fans are now showing their appreciation to Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles for eliminating Cincinnati’s chief rival from the postseason.

Via FirstCoastNews.com, more than 100 Bengals fans have give more than $5,000 collectively to the Bortles’ BB5 Foundation since Sunday’s win by Jacksonville in Pittsburgh.

“Fans are at the core of the football experience and it’s truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” Bortles said. “I greatly appreciate the support displayed by Bengals fans and they should know their support will make a difference.”

If you’re a Bengals fan or a Jaguars fan, or if you simply feel bad for previously putting Bortles at No. 70 on the list of all NFL quarterbacks and/or for saying he wasn’t put on earth to throw a football, you can make a donation right here, right now.