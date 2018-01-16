Bengals fans donate to Blake Bortles’ foundation for knocking out Steelers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2018, 1:17 PM EST
Getty Images

It’s not quite at the point (yet) that it reached two weeks ago when Bills fans donated in droves to Andy Dalton‘s foundation after the Bengals beat the Ravens to deliver a playoff berth to Buffalo, but Bengals fans are now showing their appreciation to Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles for eliminating Cincinnati’s chief rival from the postseason.

Via FirstCoastNews.com, more than 100 Bengals fans have give more than $5,000 collectively to the Bortles’ BB5 Foundation since Sunday’s win by Jacksonville in Pittsburgh.

“Fans are at the core of the football experience and it’s truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” Bortles said. “I greatly appreciate the support displayed by Bengals fans and they should know their support will make a difference.”

If you’re a Bengals fan or a Jaguars fan, or if you simply feel bad for previously putting Bortles at No. 70 on the list of all NFL quarterbacks and/or for saying he wasn’t put on earth to throw a football, you can make a donation right here, right now.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Bengals fans donate to Blake Bortles’ foundation for knocking out Steelers

  3. Giants fan here.

    Just donated $25 to Blake Bortles foundation. Gave $25 to Andy Dalton as well. Not a fan of the Bills, Bengals or Jaguars (although I cannot stand the steelers).

    With all the negative BS surrounding the NFL this year, donating to these causes is a welcome replacement for spending money on NFL merchandise this year.

  4. How pathetic. I mean, I hate the steelers as much as the next hater, but come on. Stop being pathetic. This is a team that will be difficult in future playoffs and you might bump into them. They are your rivals too. smh.

  5. Well, their own team couldn’t come close to doing it, so I’m sure they were ecstatic that someone else could. Cincinnati is the only city that considers this a rivalry anymore. We consider them a joke. Kinda like how the Pats look at us. God willing, the Rooneys will get us a coach that can maximize our talent, rather than the mismanaged garbage that Tomlin & his coordinators put on the field on Sunday.

  8. Not sure why anyone would complain about this. Fans are giving to charity based on the results of NFL games. That benefits people. Even the Browns 0-16 parade made money and donations for a local food bank. Looks like NFL fans are classier than some politicians would like you to believe.

  9. keiselsbeard says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:26 pm
    Cincinnati is the only city that considers this a rivalry anymore.
    ————–
    Steelers cry for their mamas any time Burfict is on the field.

  10. CaJonMcChicken says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:22 pm
    I wonder how many teams fan base would make donations if the Jags upset the Pats?
    ——————————-
    New England will find a way to exploit it and Kraft will keep about 90% of it for himself, ya know for official buyoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!