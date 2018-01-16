Bengals long snapper Clark Harris selected for Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Steelers coaching staff selected Bengals long snapper Clark Harris to represent the AFC at that position. Unlike other positions, the long snappers are selected by the Pro Bowl coaching staffs.

Harris announced his selection on Twitter and thanked the Steelers’ coaching staff for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

The nine-year veteran played in all 16 games this season. He has no botched snaps in his 136-game career.

In the middle of the season, the Bengals signed Harris to a one-year contract extension through 2018.