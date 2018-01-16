Big Ben says he’s not allowed to check to a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak

In Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, the Steelers twice got stopped on fourth-and-1. On both plays, there appeared to be room in the middle of the line for Ben Roethlisberger to run a quarterback sneak for a yard. So why didn’t he?

Roethlisberger says he isn’t allowed to check out of the play that offensive coordinator Todd Haley calls and go to a quarterback sneak instead, even if he can see by the way the defense lines up that he’ll get the first down.

On his radio show this morning, Roethlisberger said it’s head coach Mike Tomlin’s call not to give him the freedom to audible at the line of scrimmage to a quarterback sneak.

“I have asked for it. I am fine with it. If they want to call it, I’m all for it,” Roethlisberger said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

After the loss to the Jaguars, Tomlin defended the decision not to run the quarterback sneak, saying the Jaguars are good at stopping it and that Tomlin was comfortable with the plays called. But to have a veteran franchise quarterback like Roethlisberger and not even give him the authority to call a quarterback sneak is odd. The Steelers might have won that game if they’d picked up those two fourth down conversions. Roethlisberger should have had the authority to make the best call.

50 responses to “Big Ben says he’s not allowed to check to a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak

  2. I loathe that beedy eyed head coach. The only thing that saves him is that his team is usually superior to the team they play. Their problem is arrogance and they got that smashed in their face by a weaker team that decided they had nothing to lose.

  4. 2x superbowl winning, 35 year old franchise quarterback, and he’s saying he’s not allowed to do something?! Do it anyways – he’s the QB and its his offense, what are they going to do..cut him?

  5. If people don’t realize how poor of a coach Tomlin is after this game, there is no hope for them.

  7. Apparently he is allowed to air Steelers dirty laundry in public. Seems like changes should be in order. Priorities seem to be out of whack in the three rivers area.

  9. Tomlin won the lottery when Pittsburgh hired him. Most teams would have fired him years ago. Tomlin and Todd Haley should be shown the door. You have to pick up centimeters on 4th down and you run a sweep to the short side of the field that requires your running back to gain 7 yards? Lol.

  10. The only people who are surprised are those who only watch Steeler highlights. However, if you’ve ever watched a game it is obvious this coaching staff is below the standard.

  11. How is he not allowed to? Someone with his success should be able to audible out whenever he feels like it. I think hes done with Haley, and doesnt care about being politically correct now

  12. Hey, Mike is the HC. What does a possible HOF QB know about whether he can pick up a yard or two on the ground. After all, he’s only standing at the line, right in the middle of the action, not on the side-line 20 yards away.

  13. Grow a pair and call it in the huddle. Geez, no wonder you guys lost to the Jaguars twice. Mommy and Daddy told little Benny to make his bed, wash his hands, and don’t check to a QB sneak.

  17. while everyone is talking about Patriots QB, Coach and owner issues, Big Ben throws his Right under the Bus. That’s what internal turmoil will get ya, a seat on the couch Sunday.

  19. on a previous post someone said that Ben has outgrown this coaching staff. this is a pure example of it. this coaching staff does not recognize that their qb should be given liberties based on his previous success. its not like ben is bortles or tyrod taylor. this is an accomplished qb who should be able to audible at any given time.

  22. Big Ben should be allowed to do what he wants. He’s been in the league long enough to call his own plays and make the changes to qb sneak if he has too. That’s a problem that needs fixing and should have never been like that.

  24. Not a surprise. Arians was let go for one reason … he exposed Ben to too much punishment. The message was clear from top to bottom … Franchise quarterbacks come along once in a long time, and letting him get continually beat up is unacceptable.

    This policy is probably a bit of an over reaction, but I remember when he as the most sacked QB in football. Getting punched in the face by Richard Seymour. The beatings he took against the ravens. They will probably relax this policy a bit after that one.

  27. this guy ben doesn’t take responsibility for anything… whether it be in colorado, georgia or pittsburgh.

  31. Well played by Roethlisberger. He tells the truth without any need for disparaging remarks knowing exactly how people will react. And it totally sets up Tomlin to repeat his “I’m comfortable with all the play calls” comments that already had everybody upset. These seemingly innocent remarks will cause more harm to Tomlin and Haley than a 10-minute rant that would have gotten him fined.

  32. This is shocking, I found out the other day that they hadn’t run a QB Sneak since 2014 and I just figured Roethlisberger didn’t want to run it anymore.

    Wow, that cheerleader masquerading as a HC really needs to go.

  34. I am sorry, but this statement vastly, vastly, lowers my opinion of Ben Roethlisberger. Either it’s a) true, which means he lacks any leadership traits or backbone whatsoever, or b) it’s not true and he’s throwing Haley under the bus.

    Either way, not a good look big guy.

  35. This comes across as Ben playing the blame game which is probably indicative of his relationship with Haley, if not Haley and Tomlin. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that the Steelers scored 42 points at home and still lost! A lot of focus on the short yardage opportunities that were not converted. Too much really. A bright light needs to be shined on that defense and all of its shortcomings. You simply can’t give up 45 points at home to a Blake Bortles led offense. This point will be underscored when we see what the Patriots’ D does to Jacksonville this week!

  36. “But to have a veteran franchise quarterback like Roethlisberger and not even give him the authority to call a quarterback sneak is odd.”

    Especially odd since Ben is a very large guy and would quite likely had the strength to get at least one of those first downs. Compare that to Belichick-Brady where Brady is free to audible anything he wants and they regularly use the QB sneak. And Brady has a very high success rate doing so.

  37. I generally hate it when I hear a player throw his coach under the bus.

    But in this case, Tomlin and Haley deserved to get rolled over by Jerome Bettis.

    One of the best (and biggest!) quarterbacks of his generation is not allowed to sneak for the first down without a signed permission slip from Papa Tomlin or Mama Haley signing off?

    Pittsburgh seems to consistently do a a good job picking the on-the-field talent, but clinging on to Tomlin is dragging the club down.

  38. If there’s any doubt about whether or not Ben likes coach Haley, this should clear that up. He’s thrown him under the bus after every loss this year. There is no way that if Ben wanted to sneak, he couldn’t just call it and do it. He is not going to be benched for that. I believe he simply wants to do what he’s told because if it doesn’t work he doesn’t have to take blame.

  39. While playing the blame game is lame, to not allow one of the toughest and strongest (physically) QBs in the league to audible to a sneak is ridiculous, ESPECIALLY given his status and experience as a veteran of the game. Ben would be very hard to stop on sneaks.

  40. How does Roethlisberger continually get away with throwing the organization and teammates under the bus in his comments to the media? Even if he is correct in his comments, that is not how a well-coached team operates.

  45. 14-year veteran, won two Super Bowls, and they won’t let him check out of a play based on his own observation.

    I’d say that’s grounds for firing the entire coaching staff, today.

  46. Way to go Ben throwing your coaches under the bus, good job drama queen..When asked, just say this was the play called from the sidelines…that’s it..he always leaves the door open for more questions.

  47. gregbeau says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    How does Roethlisberger continually get away with throwing the organization and teammates under the bus in his comments to the media? Even if he is correct in his comments, that is not how a well-coached team operates.

    ================

    I’d say you just answered your own question.

  48. LIAR. no way he’s told he can’t check to a QB sneak or maybe haley has a no check down rule because pig ben does what he wants on every play. When he does retire PIG BEN #7 will be know for assaulting chicks, throwing picks and lying all day.

  50. Haley will be gone and those two don’t get along, but it’s really weak the way Roethlisberger just blames everything on him and never owns any part of the failures.

