Browns interview Ben McAdoo for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Browns are bringing in another candidate for the offensive coordinator job on Hue Jackson’s staff.

Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is interviewing for the Cleveland offensive coordinator job today, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Giants fired McAdoo in the midst of a miserable 2017 season. But while his reputation took a big hit in 2017, he previously was considered a strong offensive coach. He spent two years as the Giants’ offensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, and before that he was the Packers’ quarterbacks coach.

McAdoo was in Green Bay for seven years while new Browns G.M. John Dorsey was also in Green Bay, and if McAdoo gets the job in Cleveland, he might be a Dorsey hiring as much as he’s a Jackson hiring.

The Browns are also reportedly considering the recently fired Titans head coach Mike Mularkey for their offensive coordinator vacancy.