Bryce Love will stay at Stanford

Getty Images

Stanford had a running back picked in the first round of the 2017 draft when Christian McCaffrey went to the Panthers, but it will be at least one year before the Cardinal have another back drafted that early.

Bryce Love’s father told the San Francisco Chronicle that his son will remain in Palo Alto for another season. Monday was the deadline for early entry into the draft.

Love was a Heisman finalist in 2017 after running for 2,118 yards despite missing one game with an ankle injury. Love averaged 8.1 yards per carry, which set a record for FBS running backs.

Love also averaged more than seven yards per carry in his first two seasons and another year of outsize production will leave him as the leading rusher in school history. It could also bump him up from Heisman finalist to Heisman winner ahead of the start of his professional career.