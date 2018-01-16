Bryce Love will stay at Stanford

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
Stanford had a running back picked in the first round of the 2017 draft when Christian McCaffrey went to the Panthers, but it will be at least one year before the Cardinal have another back drafted that early.

Bryce Love’s father told the San Francisco Chronicle that his son will remain in Palo Alto for another season. Monday was the deadline for early entry into the draft.

Love was a Heisman finalist in 2017 after running for 2,118 yards despite missing one game with an ankle injury. Love averaged 8.1 yards per carry, which set a record for FBS running backs.

Love also averaged more than seven yards per carry in his first two seasons and another year of outsize production will leave him as the leading rusher in school history. It could also bump him up from Heisman finalist to Heisman winner ahead of the start of his professional career.

9 responses to “Bryce Love will stay at Stanford

  1. Not a good move. He’d be a 1st rounder, 2nd at worst. You can always go back to school. An injury and/or mediocre season costs you millions very easily.

  3. “My son will stay at Stanford and work for nothing while risking millions in future earnings.”

    You’re right. It doesn’t make financial sense.

    However, the kid is a Junior. Maybe he’ll graduate next year? There are thousands of high school kids, with outstanding academic and athletic records, that don’t get accepted to Stanford. That degree does have prestige value.

    What other schools can compare? Perhaps Notre Dame?

  4. Is it really a bad move? There are a ton of great runningbacks entering the draft this year.
    I could honestly see a big name running back fall to round 4 or 5 just because this draft is so loaded at the position. Maybe he’s evaluated the talent coming out this year and the potential talent coming out next year and decided that his value would be higher if he comes out with a lesser talented group next year, rather than declaring this year and see his value drop due to the abundance of talented backs.

  5. And maybe that Stanford education means something to him. And just maybe his education will provide training for his real “long term” future. Maybe to him football is a means to an end. I’m sure he’s analyzed it and determined it is what he wants.

  7. As I have said a few times now, this is not a good move for the kid, especially as a running back. Running backs get hit on virtually every play where they are touching the ball, so those are the things that start to pile up over time. Why waste those when you’re not getting paid in the NFL? I just hope this doesn’t come back to haunt him.

  8. It’s nice to assume he would have been a first or second round pick.

    But he is undersized and plays a position that tends to be downgraded in importance.

    He’s listed at 196 pounds. How many 196 pound running backs get drafted?

