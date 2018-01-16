Cameron Heyward joins AFC Pro Bowl squad

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will have another one of his players on the AFC Pro Bowl squad later this month.

Defensive end Cameron Heyward has been added to the team. Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack withdrew from the team with an injury.

Heyward was one of seven players selected for the Associated Press All-Pro first team without initially being part of the Pro Bowl festivities. He set a career high with 12 sacks during the regular season and also had 45 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during the 2017 season.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, tackle Antonio Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and kicker Chris Boswell are the other Steelers currently set to join their coach and Heyward in Orlando. Linebacker Ryan Shazier was selected for the game, but will not play due to the spinal injury he suffered last month.