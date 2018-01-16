Cameron Heyward sees “discord” between Steelers scheme and execution

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2018, 8:10 AM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers defense gave up 164 rushing yards, didn’t record a sack and never forced a turnover in Sunday’s 45-42 loss to the Jaguars that brought their season to an end.

The days after a loss like that can feature a lot of searching for answers and defensive end Cameron Heyward believes he’s identified the problem. He sees “a discord” between what’s called and what’s being executed as being at the heart of their struggles.

“It’s not the scheme,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think we had a great game plan, but execution has to be part of the situation. When you don’t execute on your assignments … it doesn’t matter what you play. You’re sacrificing the team’s success over your own. That’s a critical thing we have to learn from as a group. If one guy doesn’t do his job, then you’re hurting the other 10 guys. I’m not trying to point one guy out. We all have to get better from this. It falls a lot on me, being the defensive leader. We have to grow.”

The Steelers had issues on defense at points during the regular season, but they also set a franchise record for sacks while finishing seventh in points allowed so the work was pretty strong in general. That would explain why Heyward is challenging “everyone to continue to grow” rather than advocate for changes to the unit.

Both Heyward’s assessment of the defense and guard David DeCastro‘s criticism of the team looking too far ahead, it seems that a renewed focus on the job right in front of you is one place for growth.

31 responses to “Cameron Heyward sees “discord” between Steelers scheme and execution

  4. Seems to me like between this and DeCastro’s comments, perhaps Wicker-sham would have been better off substituting “Patriots” with “Pittsburgh” in his recent fiction attempt.
    Probably woulda been closer to the truth…….

  5. Hope they get it together at training camp. This is too good of a team to not be in the super bowl. Losses to an average Jacksonville team shouldn’t happen.

  7. There was obviously a huge defensive breakdown. They couldn’t stop the run which is the key to beating anyone in the playoffs and particularly a team that relies so heavily on play action. Ben did more than enough to win the game despite the two giveaways and the 4th down mistakes. The defense couldn’t stop Bortles when they had to.

    As for Decastro’s comments, I think it’s just being a bit more professional as a team. Focus on the things you can control. How you practice today, how you play against the next team on your schedule. Looking ahead and blustery talk can’t help. It can either do nothing or hurt you.

  9. DeCastro is wrong. The problem was not execution. The problem was that they played a better team. It was proven twice this year. The Steelers were the hottest team in the NFL but they failed to beat the Jaguars twice. The best team won…both games.

    Back to writing excuses and calling for your coach to be fired Steelers fans.

  11. With the franchise record for sacks how many came against bad teams and how many against good?

    As a matter of reference the stat was padded with 13 sacks against the Cleveland Browns and 07 against the Texans.

    02 against the Patriots, Minnesota, Jacksonville, Detroit and Chicago.
    03 against Kansas City, Indianapolis.
    04 against Green Bay.
    05 against the Ravens and Tennessee.
    06 against the Bengals.

    Setting a defensive record is impressive but without surrounding information it is meaningless. Yup, you kicked around Cleveland twice this year to pad the stats and the Texans without Watson.

    Then with Tennessee, sure they made the playoffs but the Patriots then set a team record for sacks in a game against them (08).

  15. On one hand this player is talking like a guy who understands the things Belichick emphasizes, and that its those things and not any particular player being a superstar that makes the Patriots win like they do. Thats why Belichick unloads sometimes tremendously gifted players that still dont understand that concept and replaces them with no name guys that do.

    On the other hand, the Pittsburgh fanbase is in pain right now. I dont get off on the ‘taste of salty tears’ thing. I would rather give them some space to regroup and be back coming at us next year. (For an added bonus be back next year with Shazier active)

    I do hope they dump Tomlin though. Not to hate on Tomlin, but I think their chances of being an exciting opponent could be greater than he makes them.

  16. “It’s not the scheme,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “…If one guy doesn’t do his job, then you’re hurting the other 10 guys. I’m not trying to point one guy out.”

    Heyward then looked across the locker room at Mike Mitchell at pointed directly at him.

  17. Ah the hand wringing and over-thinking of the situation continues. Look, so many fans can see what the issues are. They ALL stem from lack of discipline, which is SQUARELY on the cheerleading head CASE Tomlin! You can point to a myriad of instances that prove this – Mike Mitchell thinking it’s okay to disrespect the opposition outside their locker room; Le’Veon Bell publicly focusing on his own pocketbook TWO days before a key playoff game; The team’s obsession with trying to beat a team without focusing on the team that shellacked them earlier in the season; A locker room culture that says it’s okay to “facebook live” while the Head Coach is giving a speech on the other side of the locker room; endless end zone celebrations while the team is down by 14 points – these are all blatant signs of immaturity, lack of discipline, lack of focus and a cavalier attitude that starts with the head coach. Mr. Belichick doesn’t allow that adolescent crap which is why he’ll go down as the greatest coach ever! Jags bring Coughlin back, a strict disciplinarian, and now they’re playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Until the Steelers “Cheerleader” becomes an actual “leader”, nothing will change. Sad part is, he’s wasting world class talent along the way.

  18. Heyward’s comments clearly point to a lack of discipline and/or focus by certain of the Steelers defensive players. However, this also indicates a lack of good coaching to be in that situation in the first place.
    If you as a team can’t be totally focused and on the same page in the 17th game of the season, a playoff game at home after a bye week no less, what does that really say about both the Steelers players and coaches? Changes need to be forthcoming.

  19. Steelers’ fan: It wasn’t the scheme. It was the execution.
    Line cook manager: Put some more fries on.

  21. For an added bonus be back next year with Shazier active)
    ———

    Every year it’s the same thing with you guys. But Brown was hurt, but Ben was hurt but Bell was hurt, it was a catch, etc etc. The one thing worse in sports than losing is being an underachiever and Pittsburgh Steelers are
    that in spades

  22. steelerdeathstar says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:59 am
    Heyward’s comments clearly point to a lack of discipline and/or focus by certain of the Steelers defensive players….
    ———————————————–
    That lack of focus and discipline starts with Tomlin, and extends to the team.

    It was Tomlin who was talking weeks ago about the “elephant in the room,” even well before the regular season game against the Patriots.

    Everyone knows the Patriots are the elephant in the room in the NFL at this time. But your focus should be on the next opponent, not an opponent who you might face down the road.

    If Tomlin is not focused, it should come as no surprise that some Steelers players lose focus.

  23. Less of “I am the best” and “look at me . i did good” and after EVERY SINGLE PLAY .. and even when down 21 points in the first quarter.

  24. peytonwantsaflag says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:19 am
    For an added bonus be back next year with Shazier active)
    ———

    Every year it’s the same thing with you guys. But Brown was hurt, but Ben was hurt but Bell was hurt, it was a catch, etc etc. The one thing worse in sports than losing is being an underachiever and Pittsburgh Steelers are
    that in spades

    —————-
    Lol, you dont know who ‘you guys’ is. Im a Patriots fan who was simply choosing to speak kindly and encouraginly toward the Steelers rather than pile on and jeer at them.

  25. How about you lost twice to the same team in the same year. At least this time you kept it close. The Jags were the better team.

  26. This loss lands right in lap of the biggest mouthpiece to ever attempt coaching a NFL team. Tomlin has no idea how to coach a team, manage the clock, do a game-plan or much of anything else other than run his mouth and try to look important. Perhaps he’s a good person, don’t know, but do know that he’s probably the worst coach the Steelers have ever had on the field. The Rooney Rule got him job and obviously keeps it for him. I’m sure that in the off season that he will spend his time writing his litany of Tomlinspeak to mouth next season. Never has one coach wasted so much talent in so few years.

  27. Well, if it’s really true that they gave up on QB sneaks for fear of Big Ben getting hurt–all the way to the degree they’d avoid them in must-win playoff games–how could there NOT be discord? They had 4th and a foot and tried a sweep where Bell got the pitch like 7 yards deep then tried a downfield pass on another 4th and 1. Doubtful the whole locker room would be unified behind those calls.

  28. Coffeehog says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

    peytonwantsaflag says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:19 am
    For an added bonus be back next year with Shazier active)
    ———

    Every year it’s the same thing with you guys. But Brown was hurt, but Ben was hurt but Bell was hurt, it was a catch, etc etc. The one thing worse in sports than losing is being an underachiever and Pittsburgh Steelers are
    that in spades

    —————-
    Lol, you dont know who ‘you guys’ is. Im a Patriots fan who was simply choosing to speak kindly and encouraginly toward the Steelers rather than pile on and jeer at them.

    ———————–

    very magnanimous of you, I’m sure they would do the same for you. (fyi- all Steeler fans are scum with black hearts and yellow eyes – do not weep for them)

  29. is anyone surprised? this has been going on since their 94 loss to the chargers in the afccg (they were planning a superbowl video), 01 loss to the patriots in the afccg (they were making superbowl plans), and now loss to jax (they were running their mouths all over twitter).

    until rooney drops the hammer on coaches and players for this type of behavior, expect similar results in the future.

