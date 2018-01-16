Dale Earnhardt Jr. could join the new Panthers’ ownership group

Getty Images

Recently-retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a lifelong Washington fan. He may eventually have conflicting loyalties when his favorite team plays the Panthers.

Via David Newton of ESPN.com, Earnhardt told the Associated Press that he has spoken with Speedway Motorsports Inc. president and COO Marcus Smith about possibly joining a group that would attempt to buy the team.

Earnhardt made the disclosure when asked by the AP whether he had involvement with a potential ownership group including Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates. The Sabates group is separate from the group that the Smith family potentially would be organizing.

“I wouldn’t have the kind of money where I would move the needle too much, but it would be something to have a lot of pride in, and a good Charlotte NFL team is good for the city of Charlotte,” Earnhardt said. “I wish them success because of what it does for our community, not only from a pride standpoint but [from] an economical standpoint. I wouldn’t be a big player, and it wouldn’t be an investment that would really create a big change in my life. But I certainly would love to be supportive to the team and the success of the team to the community. That means a lot to me.”

An NFL ownership group may have up to 24 members, and based on his own quote its clear Earnhardt wouldn’t own much of the team.

The Smith family quickly emerged as a possible purchaser of the team that owner Jerry Richardson is now attempting to sell. It’s unclear whether the Smith actually will make a bid for the franchise. Sabates has suggested that the Smith family could join the Sabates group in making a unified bid.