Davante Adams replaces Julio Jones in Pro Bowl

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wasn’t eligible to play in the Pro Bowl last year because the Falcons were in the Super Bowl.

Atlanta’s loss to Philadelphia last weekend means that they won’t be playing in the Super Bowl again this year, but Jones still won’t be taking part in the Pro Bowl. Jones was a regular on the Falcons’ injury reports this season, an ankle issue was the most recent ailment, and he has withdrawn from the game.

The Packers announced that Davante Adams will replace Jones on the NFC roster. It is the first Pro Bowl trip for Adams, who signed a contract extension with Green Bay before the end of the season.

Adams missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion on a hit from Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis. He was also knocked out of a game against the Bears earlier in the season due to another concussion. Adams caught 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns when he wasn’t recovering from head injuries.