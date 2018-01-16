Deion Jones added to Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was added to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. He replaces Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who will miss the game with an injury.

It marks the first Pro Bowl appearance for Jones, who just completed his second NFL season.

He made 138 tackles, with three interceptions and nine pass breakups this season. All his statistics ranked in the top five of the NFL, though tackles remain an unofficial statistic.

Jones earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his game against the Saints in Week 14.