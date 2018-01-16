Delanie Walker in, Travis Kelce out for Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Pro Bowl replacement parade continued on Tuesday with a change at tight end on the AFC roster.

Delanie Walker of the Titans will head to Orlando for the January 28 exhibition game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was voted into the game as a starter, withdrew due to an injury.

Rob Gronkowski was the other tight end initially selected for the AFC roster, so there will be a need for another replacement if the Patriots beat the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Walker had 74 catches for 807 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the 2017 season. He led the Titans in both receptions and receiving yards while going over 5,000 career receiving yards before the year was out.

Punter Brett Kern, tackle Taylor Lewan and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey are the other Titans on the team.