Drew Brees: “I think we have a great window of opportunity”

Getty Images

Drew Brees was one play from his third career NFC Championship Game. Now, it starts all over again to try to get back.

Was that the best last chance for the Saints quarterback? He has one Super Bowl ring but covets another.

Brees, who turned 39 on Monday, said he believes the window remains open for him and for the Saints.

“The sting of that loss is still pretty fresh for us all, and I know we would all say that we thought we’d still be playing right now,” Brees said Tuesday, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “But I think as we look back at the season and reflect, we have a lot to be proud of. I feel like we have a great window of opportunity [for a Super Bowl]. I’ve been a part of talented teams in the past throughout my career, though, that have not lived up to expectations. I’ve also been a part of teams that were just gutsy and gritty, and surpassed expectations.

“So the bottom line is that success is dependent upon your willingness to work and the way that guys care about each other and the sense of urgency. So while I think we do have a talented team, I know that each year you have to go out and prove it.”

Brees has committed to a return to the Saints. He becomes a free agent in the offseason but said he doesn’t plan to test free agency and will re-sign with the Saints.