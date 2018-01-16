Drew Brees: I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me

Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Brees talked about his future with the Saints after last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, which was a pretty good sign that Brees wants to sign another contract with the team after playing out the final year of his last deal in 2017.

On Tuesday, Brees continued to make it clear that he wants to continue in New Orleans.

“I’m not in the mood to make anything secretive,” Brees said, via ESPN.com. “It’s the same way I felt two days ago. It’s the same way I felt 12 years ago. That is that I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me, hopefully.”

Brees’ previous contract bars the Saints from using the franchise tag on him this offseason, but the quarterback’s comments suggest that he is not planning to speak to other teams or otherwise use his potential free agency as leverage in any contract talks as long as the Saints are interested in bringing him back.

Brees said two days after the end of the season is too soon to know when talks on a deal will pick up steam, but it appears it will be a matter of when and not if Brees re-signs with the Saints.