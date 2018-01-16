Drew Brees: I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Brees talked about his future with the Saints after last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, which was a pretty good sign that Brees wants to sign another contract with the team after playing out the final year of his last deal in 2017.

On Tuesday, Brees continued to make it clear that he wants to continue in New Orleans.

“I’m not in the mood to make anything secretive,” Brees said, via ESPN.com. “It’s the same way I felt two days ago. It’s the same way I felt 12 years ago. That is that I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me, hopefully.”

Brees’ previous contract bars the Saints from using the franchise tag on him this offseason, but the quarterback’s comments suggest that he is not planning to speak to other teams or otherwise use his potential free agency as leverage in any contract talks as long as the Saints are interested in bringing him back.

Brees said two days after the end of the season is too soon to know when talks on a deal will pick up steam, but it appears it will be a matter of when and not if Brees re-signs with the Saints.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Drew Brees: I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me

  5. ” I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me”

    That’s a very disingenuous statement as he leaves off the obvious qualifier of “as long as they’re paying me what I want to be paid and could get elsewhere”.

    That number could be a cap killer or maybe Brees has made enough money he won’t be so concerned about that aspect and would rather take less to have better depth around him.

  7. “That is that I’ll be here as long as they’ll have me, hopefully.”
    …and pay me $30M a year…

  9. Drew Brees is a class act all the way. He isn’t going to take advantage of his position and squeeze the Saints for every dime he can get. They should be able to give him a market value contract and still have plenty of money to have a team around him. (The idea that high-end quarterbacks make so much money that the rest of the team has to be terrible is a myth perpetuated by Packer fans.) The Saints have a young team with a lot of guys on rookie contracts so give the man his money and enjoy going back to the playoffs next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!