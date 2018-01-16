Eagles fan arrested for punching a horse, of course

Getty Images

Did we really expect Eagles fans to handle themselves in a civil manner after a playoff win? I say neigh.

One of them decided to go full Mongo Saturday night, and was arrested for punching a police horse.

According to USA Today, 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was charged with aggravated assault, taunting a police animal, simple assault and defiant trespassing. Which is a very legal way of saying, he got drunk and punched a horse.

The police report said Hendricks was ejected from the game because he was intoxicated and didn’t have a ticket, and after he was thrown out of the game, he approached a mounted police officer and “began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area.” He also punched the officer in the legs, which is only vaguely smarter than punching a horse.

A stable genius, Hendricks is not.