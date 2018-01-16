Falcons interviewing QBs coaches with Steve Sarkisian expected back as coordinator

Getty Images

The Falcons need a quarterbacks coach, but they have an offensive coordinator.

If Atlanta coach Dan Quinn didn’t put to rest speculation about Steve Sarkisian’s job security last week when he said there was “zero percent” chance the offensive coordinator would leave the Falcons, Quinn is expected to confirm Sarkisian’s return in a press conference Wednesday, via Vaughan McClure of ESPN.

The Falcons finished eighth in total offense, 15th in scoring and 23rd in red-zone scoring, but players have continued to support Sarkisian.

“I love Sark,” running back Devonta Freeman told McClure. “I love what he stands for as a human. I love how aggressive he is as a coach. I wouldn’t want to do it with nobody else. He’s one of the best guys I’ve been around.”

Matt Ryan will get a new position coach, though, with Bush Hamdan leaving to become offensive coordinator at the University of Washington. The Falcons interviewed Jedd Fisch for the job, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fisch, 41, last served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UCLA and became interim head coach after Jim Mora was fired. His resume includes stints with the Texans, Ravens, Broncos, Seahawks and Jaguars.