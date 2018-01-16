FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS make bids for TNF

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL will soon be selling the rights to Thursday Night Football, at least for 2018 and possibly longer. And all four of the major broadcast networks have placed bids on the package.

Via Bloomberg.com, FOX has joined ABC and the two networks that split the package in 2016-17, CBS and NBC, in submitting bids for the Thursday night contract.

Per the report, FOX has submitted multiple proposals involving FOX and FS1; however, with the games already televised on NFL Network, it’s unlikely the league would place game content on anything but a three-letter broadcast network.

FOX’s interest is a bit of a surprise. In October, FOX CEO James Murdoch blamed the Sunday ratings drop on oversaturation arising in part from the Thursday broadcasts. The NFL tried to undermine Murdoch’s complaints by pointing out that FOX doesn’t participate in the Thursday night package.

Some bidders have proposed changes to the game, according to the report. Revisions include scheduling only teams that have had a bye the preceding Sunday, along with moving some of the games to other days of the week.

Under the broadcast antitrust exemption, the league can’t televise games on Fridays or Saturdays from early September through early December.

According to the report, CBS and NBC hope to pay less than the combined $450 million paid by the two networks in 2016 and 2017. The networks also have funded the production of the NFL Network-only games.

The league hopes to announce its decision regarding the TNF package either shortly before or shortly after the Super Bowl.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS make bids for TNF

  4. I must be in the minority but I love Thurs night games, just wish they made better efforts to give fans better matchups.

    I get how athletes need to let their bodies rest, but you suck it up 1 time per season and are rewarded with almost a 2nd bye week to follow it. If you win, it’s really a treat.

  6. I wanted TNF to go away because its just brutal on the players. They really need to address that problem to continue this.

    So Goodell wants to extend the season one week. Go ahead and do that, but still each team only plays 16 while getting a second bye week. With those extra bye weeks it should be possible to have teams getting one just before their TNF appearance.

    And then rested players not struggling just to get through the game results in a better more watchable product. i would watch anyhow.

    For bonus points lose those color rush uniforms. Do throwbacks or even just normal uniforms.

  9. dickshotdogs says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Why don’t you poll the fans?

    ———————

    Because we arent standing there with multi million dollar checks in our hands.

  10. Why all this interest for the worst game of the week? Those of us who have to get up in the morning turn it off at halftime anyway, if we even get that far. I say give it to B$PN and hope it’s the final nail in their coffin. Despicable organization through and through. It’s like they only exist to talk about Tebow, Krap, and to lie about the Patriots.

  12. maybe the participating teams play only coming out of their bye? Doesn’t help Weeks 2 and 3.

  13. If they could figure a way to schedule Thursday night games with teams coming off a bye week the quality of play could increase and the injury/recovery time issue could be solved.

  15. Two things….

    1) People should speak for themselves. Football season is short. I want football on Thursday. I’ll take it on Tuesday and Wednesday too.

    2) Regarding MNF…Please…Anyone but Fox. They’re production doesn’t appear to have evolved in three decades. Every one of their broadcasts feels decades behind the other networks. HD anyone?

  16. It speaks volumes to cord cutters. You get basic channels with an antenna or with most wifi. So ESPN and the NFL are cable or wifi addons. I don’t want or need either, although I do like the Combine.

    It’s still going to make money. They won’t have the overhead ESPN or the NFL network has. Hire an inexpensive and capable crew (the expensive ones are borderline awful as it is). Get rid of all the pre/post game talkng heads (who watches that anyway)?

    TNF should come after bye weeks for both teams. LOGICAL solution and proves the NFL does not care about player safety, just the bottom line.

    PS: Just because you have a lot of bidders does not necessarily mean the price will go up. Plenty of cost-benefit-analysis goes into it and I’m sure each has a bid to stick by.

    You have a 98 Accord with 40K miles on it, you’re going to get 10 people to offer you $1200. Some idiot might go higher because human nature kicks in and people get competitive. I doubt that will happen with these networks. They’ve done their research.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!