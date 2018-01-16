Frank Reich on reported Titans interest: We’re doing a special thing here

Getty Images

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s name has come up as a possible candidate for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy, which meant that he fielded a couple of questions Tuesday about Tennessee’s opening and his head coaching aspirations in general.

When asked about the reported interest, Reich gave the expected response about being focused only on the Vikings this week. He was then asked about his desire to move up one more rung on the coaching ladder.

“I honestly have not thought much about it. [My mindset is] to stay focused,” Reich said at his press conference. “I learned that a long time ago. Just enjoy the people and the process that you’re in. I love it here and I love where we’re at. We’re doing a pretty special thing right here and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Reich’s name came up in conjunction with the Bills’ opening last offseason, but the team he piloted to a memorable playoff comeback opted for Sean McDermott. That unlikely comeback from 35-3 down came against the Oilers, who are, of course, now known as the Titans.