Frank Reich on reported Titans interest: We’re doing a special thing here

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Getty Images

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s name has come up as a possible candidate for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy, which meant that he fielded a couple of questions Tuesday about Tennessee’s opening and his head coaching aspirations in general.

When asked about the reported interest, Reich gave the expected response about being focused only on the Vikings this week. He was then asked about his desire to move up one more rung on the coaching ladder.

“I honestly have not thought much about it. [My mindset is] to stay focused,” Reich said at his press conference. “I learned that a long time ago. Just enjoy the people and the process that you’re in. I love it here and I love where we’re at. We’re doing a pretty special thing right here and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Reich’s name came up in conjunction with the Bills’ opening last offseason, but the team he piloted to a memorable playoff comeback opted for Sean McDermott. That unlikely comeback from 35-3 down came against the Oilers, who are, of course, now known as the Titans.

2 responses to “Frank Reich on reported Titans interest: We’re doing a special thing here

  1. I’ll never forget that game. 35-3 and he quarterbacks the Bills to a 41-38 win in OT! After seeing what he’s done with Philly this year I’d like to see what he can do as a head coach. Maybe nothing, maybe great things, who knows.

  2. His situation is weird. Doug is the guy that primarily orchestrates the offense. John DeFillipo is the guy that is credited with the development of Wentz. Frank’s role is a little less clear, even though he’s the OC. I guess the Titans have seen and know enough to see if he’s the guy for them. Good luck.

