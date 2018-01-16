Greg Knapp will interview to become Falcons quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Falcons are interviewing Greg Knapp for their vacant quarterbacks coach position, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Knapp previously has coached for the Falcons, spending 2004-06 as the team’s offensive coordinator. He also has had two stints working with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

Knapp and Quinn worked together in San Francisco and Seattle.

Knapp has 20 years of experience coaching in the NFL. He spent 2013-16 as the Broncos quarterbacks coach in his last NFL stint.

The Falcons are replacing Bush Hamdan, who left to become offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Atlanta also has Jedd Fisch on its interview list for the job.