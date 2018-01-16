Jets announce ticket prices will drop for more than half of seats

Getty Images

The Jets have missed the playoffs for seven straight years and watching their attempt to avoid an eighth straight year out of the postseason will cost many of their ticket holders less money.

The team announced Tuesday that they will be decreasing the price of season tickets for more than half the seats at MetLife Stadium. The average decrease will be 11 percent and seats without reductions will see prices remain flat for the 2018 season.

“Every year, we look at what is going on around league, prices for sporting and other events in New York, and in the secondary market,” team president Neil Glat said in a statement. “We have had some price decreases in the past, but this will be the largest decrease in average price since the building opened.”

The team also said that season ticket holders that renew by March 1 will have a two-year freeze on the prices of their seats. The Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts and Broncos will join the rest of the AFC East on the 2018 home slate.