Joe Schobert added to AFC Pro Bowl team

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t have a win during the 2017 season, but they will have a representative at the Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Joe Schobert has been added to the AFC roster as the replacement for Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a season-ending spinal injury in December.

Schobert tied Bills linebacker Preston Brown and Packers linebacker Blake Martinez for the league lead in tackles with 144. He also had three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception while making all 16 starts during the regular season.

It’s the first time that the Browns have had a linebacker selected for the game since Jamir Miller was tabbed in 2002. They have had at least one player in the game every year since 2007.