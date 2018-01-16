Jury selection begins in case involving death of Joe McKnight

Getty Images

The trial soon will begin in the case arising from the death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight. Jury selection started Tuesday in the prosecution of 55-year-old Ronald Gasser, who shot and killed McKnight in December 2016.

Gasser is expected to claim self-defense, with his lawyers characterizing McKnight as the aggressor.

The second-degree murder charge would carry a punishment of life in prison, if he’s convicted.

As explained by the Associated Press, Gasser’s lawyers have said McKnight attempted to enter Gasser’s car through the passenger window, and that Gasser didn’t flee the scene after the shooting. Gasser shot McKnight three times.

McKnight, a star high-school player in Louisiana, played college football at USC before spending three seasons with the Jets and one with the Chiefs.