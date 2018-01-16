Jury selection begins in case involving death of Joe McKnight

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2018, 5:48 PM EST
The trial soon will begin in the case arising from the death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight. Jury selection started Tuesday in the prosecution of 55-year-old Ronald Gasser, who shot and killed McKnight in December 2016.

Gasser is expected to claim self-defense, with his lawyers characterizing McKnight as the aggressor.

The second-degree murder charge would carry a punishment of life in prison, if he’s convicted.

As explained by the Associated Press, Gasser’s lawyers have said McKnight attempted to enter Gasser’s car through the passenger window, and that Gasser didn’t flee the scene after the shooting. Gasser shot McKnight three times.

McKnight, a star high-school player in Louisiana, played college football at USC before spending three seasons with the Jets and one with the Chiefs.

2 responses to “Jury selection begins in case involving death of Joe McKnight

  1. There are no winners in this situation. If McKnight wasn’t the aggressor then they should lock that guy up and throw away the key. Remember, the loser who shot Will Smith also claimed self-defense. Thankfully the jury wasn’t as dumb as he was and now he’s gonna be in prison for a long time.

  2. The self-defense defense is the new “insanity please”. There was a case here last year that a guy got in a fight in a bar and he left the scene and as the guy was running away he shot him dead. He claimed self-defense.

