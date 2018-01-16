Kwon Alexander headed to Pro Bowl, replacing Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander will play in the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. He replaces Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who won’t participate because of injury. Wagner battled a hamstring injury late in the season.

It marks Alexander’s first Pro Bowl appearance. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is the only other Buccaneer on the NFC’s roster.

Alexander becomes the seventh linebacker in team history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks (1997-2006, 2008), Lavonte David (2015), Hugh Green (1982-83), David Lewis (1980), Hardy Nickerson (1993, 1996-99) and Shelton Quarles (2002).

Alexander made 97 tackles, while tying for the team lead in interceptions with three.