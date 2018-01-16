Leonard Fournette OK after minor car accident

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has come out OK after plenty of on-field collisions during games and the team says he did the same after an off-field collision on Tuesday.

Jaguars spokesman Tad Dickman announced that Fournette was in a minor car accident. Per the announcement, Fournette’s car was rear-ended by another vehicle and both Fournette and the car came through well enough to drive home after the incident.

Ashley Harding of WJXT reports, via the Florida Highway Patrol, that Fournette’s car was the third in a chain reaction caused when another vehicle hit the car behind him and not at fault.

Fournette shook off a first half ankle injury while running 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns to help the Jaguars beat the Steelers 45-42 last Sunday. Getting something similar against the Patriots would be a pretty big boost to Jacksonville’s chances of advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.