Matt Patricia is on to Jacksonville (and eventually Detroit)

Getty Images

While all reports suggest Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be the next Lions coach at the end of the season, he borrowed a page from his boss on Monday when asked about his future.

He’s on to the AFC Championship Game.

“I’m really just in the same place as I was last week,” Patricia said, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. “I went through the process that the NFL allows us to go through, and during the bye week I was able to have the opportunity to talk to a couple teams, which I did, and then quickly turned my focus to a very good Tennessee team and now I’m on to a very dangerous Jacksonville team.

“There’s a process involved with that. There’s things that the league sets out guidelines, and I followed those when I could and fortunately, the good part about it for me is those are set up so that I can really focus on my job that I need to do, and that’s get ready for Jacksonville.”

Patricia is part of a wave of coaches who seem to have deals even though that’s not allowed by league rules (though like the Rooney Rule, the league seems to have no interest in enforcing it). And along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who appears set for the Colts job, the Patriots will have a major staff overhaul next season.