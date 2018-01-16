Mike Holmgren hopes Pat Shurmur lightens up this time

January 16, 2018
Mike Holmgren obviously thinks Pat Shurmur is a good coach — he hired him in Cleveland.

But he hopes Shurmur makes some changes in his next job, which could allow the talents that are clearly there emerge to a greater degree.

Holmgren told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News that Shurmur could stand to lighten up a bit as he prepares to take the Giants job (you know the one that can’t technically be offered yet).

“I’m a grinder, but I had fun coaching,” Holmgren said. “I said, ‘Pat, I don’t think you are having enough fun. Everything is doomsday. Joke with the guys. Tease them. Let them see you are human.’ He was scowling. He’s a good play caller, he’s a good offensive coordinator. In my brief time with him in Cleveland, I saw some light at the end of the tunnel. . . .

“I believe the players in Cleveland respected him. He came off like a hard ass all the time. Very stern. Players are players – they respect you as long as you are honest. Bill Walsh said it to me once: ‘If you kick them in the ass, if you do it in practice, that’s okay. But don’t let them leave the field without telling them something good.'”

Holmgren also noted that Shurmur read every word that was written when he was running the Browns, something he won’t be able to do in New York because there will be a lot more words.

“I told him, ‘You can’t let it get to you,'” Holmgren said. “‘Don’t create an adversarial situation.’ I tried to counsel him that way.”

Any reasonable person would learn from previous mistakes, and there’s certainly a track record for coaches leaving the Browns and performing much better the second time. And Holmgren clearly hopes that Shurmur evolves, and enjoys the process more this time.

  1. What track record of Browns coaches doing better the second time do you speak of? Since 1999 only 1 head coach has gotten a second shot and he did dramatically WORSE the second time (Romeo Crennel laying an egg in Kansas City).

    Prior to 1999 the coaches were equally successful in Cleveland and outside.

    Bill Bellichik is literally the only coach who did better on his next try.

  2. I wish someone had given Holmgren advice on how to be a football president. Things like come into the office once in a while and when you do stay for at least 8 hours.

  3. Let’s see … OBJ praises a new, dour disciplinarian head coach who will be tasked with sorting out Eli Manning and OBJ. Does anyone else find that strange? Mara publically supports OBJ getting paid extravagantly and hires Gettleman? The top two candidates for the head coaching position opt for Detroit and Indianapolis? The team jettisons Coughlin who reconstructed Jacksonville into a potential Super Bowl participant yet continues to view “ownership” as the gold standard? The NY media MUST see that the Giants have become a mess under Mara. Why does he get a pass on destroying one of the greatest franchises in the game?

  5. Maybe Pat noticed that Holmgren was essentially stealing money while with Cleveland. It had to be very disappointing for Pat considering that his uncle Fritz was the architect of the defense for Holmgren’s Super Bowl victory. After that victory, Holmgren thought he was God’s gift to coaching and general managing. He also unabashedly demanded and claimed credit for “creating” Brett Favre.

    Holmgren accomplished nothing (other than stuffing his bank account) after leaving Favre, Shurmur, and Ron Wolf.

  6. Can we stop with this “Coughlin who reconstructed Jacksonville” fairly tale. He’s not the coach … he’s not the GM … and the bulk of the players were already there.

  7. Very haughty by Holmgren (who did what in Cleveland, exactly?).

    What I saw two years ago in Philly in Week 17 (post Chip Kelly, when Shurmur was in charge) was a happy, smiling Pat Shurmur receiving hugs from players mig-game as they enjoyed playing the game without Chip. I don’t think that’d happen if Shurmur was the type of coach Holmgren is describing here. Makes Mike look very out of touch.

    But WHY would he proactively disparage Shurmur like this??? He wants to act like he’s on the Mount Rushmore of the NFL (like Walsh is)… but he’s NOT.

  8. Holmgren should have won at least 2 superbowls in Green Bay with that stacked roster. Maybe even 3. guy could never get the job done. He is a medicore – at best – football coach. His opinion doesnt matter.

