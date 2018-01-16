Odell Beckham Jr tweets support of Pat Shurmur as new Giants head coach

Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the New York Giants once his postseason run with the Vikings comes to an end.

While any agreement with Shurmur can’t be executed until Minnesota’s season in over, that hasn’t stopped Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from expressing his support for the new hire.

In a tweet sent out on Monday, Beckham replied to a report of Shurmur’s expected hiring with excitement over his new coach.

God really works in mysterious ways….let the journey begin…. I’m geeeked https://t.co/3tbOTPcSl1 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 15, 2018

Beckham certainly looks at the 2,150 combined receiving yards racked up by Adam Thelien and Stefon Diggs, and the 3,547 passing yards of Case Keenum compiled in 15 games and gets excited about the possibilities to be found in New York in the future. Finding a way to get the most out of Beckham while limiting his distractions will be among Shurmur’s biggest challenges in his new job.

For now, Beckham can be excited about the prospect of a new coaching staff and a new path moving forward with the Giants.