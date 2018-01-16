Other quarterbacks pass when they’re losing, Tom Brady passes to win

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Getty Images

When a quarterback throws a lot of passes in a game, it usually means his team is losing. Tom Brady is different.

In Brady’s NFL career, he has thrown 50 or more passes a total of 28 times, including both regular season and postseason games, through Saturday’s 53-pass game against the Titans. That’s by far the most for any quarterback in NFL history, but that’s not what really sets Brady apart.

What really sets Brady apart is that the Patriots’ record when he throws 50 or more passes is 19-9. No other quarterback in NFL history has come close to that kind of success when passing a lot.

Drew Brees is second in NFL history, throwing 50 or more passes in 19 games. His teams’ record in those games is 4-15.

Peyton Manning is third in NFL history, with 50 or more passes in 17 games. His teams’ record in those games is 4-13.

Dan Marino is fourth in NFL history with 16 games of 50 passes or more. His teams’ record in those games was 5-11.

Brady has won six postseason games when throwing 50 or more passes. No other quarterback in NFL history has won more than once when throwing 50 or more passes in the postseason.

Brady has won 13 regular-season games when throwing 50 or more passes passes. No other quarterback in NFL history has won more than five games when throwing 50 or more passes in the regular season.

The reason for all this is that most teams only throw a lot of passes when they’re way behind and are trying to catch up. For every other quarterback in NFL history, that dramatically skews the stats, so that high passing totals usually come in losing efforts.

But Brady and Bill Belichick are different: If passing a lot is working, they’ll keep doing it. That was on display Saturday against the Titans, who have a good run defense but a bad pass defense. The Patriots were successful throwing the ball, so they kept throwing the ball. Brady’s last pass of the game came with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots leading 35-7. Most teams don’t pass in that situation, but Brady and Belichick do.

On Sunday against the Jaguars, the Patriots are unlikely to repeat that strategy, because the Jaguars have a good pass defense and a bad run defense. But if passing is working for the Patriots they’ll do it, even 50 times a game, even with a big lead.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Other quarterbacks pass when they’re losing, Tom Brady passes to win

  1. Not to take anything away from Brady, but that’s really a Belichick stat. His willingness to do whatever works in any given situation, rather than going by-the-book, is why Brady is such an outlier on that.

    And, of course, their ability to run a ball-control, clock-killing passing game…

  2. One of many differences between BB and Tomlin: BB game plans to take advantage of the opponents weakness, Tomlin says “we do what we do”.

  4. Up 28 with 6 mins left and throwing long bombs… cant knock them because their records say it all. But one of these times that late hit on QB or whatever could be costly.

  5. Though we despise them here in Pittsburgh, you have to respect the Patriots disciplined approach and attention to detail. Some of their shenanigans aside, you aren’t consistently successful for so long unless you’re doing a lot of things right. I hate tp say it, but the Steelers could use some more of that approach…

  6. The quick short passing game is an extension of the Patriots running game. They are like long hand offs. The goal is to continue to gain first downs and keep the drive going. Eventually you will end up in the redzone. (Red “area” as BB likes to say) If all goes to plan you end up in the endzone. They are not trying to be explosive, quick strike but it’s a way to stay on the attack while at the same time keeping the clock ticking down.

    Impatient people may be oblivious as to why they do this tactic. It reduced the # of incomplete passes (which stop the clock and works against your cause of passing with the lead) and it keeps your own defense fresh and on the sideline.

  8. I remember back in like 2003 or 2004, the Patriots had a game, in which they were always leading, they threw the ball 26 times over the course of 27 plays.

    They just felt like they had the matchup they liked and they were going to take advantage of the matchup. They threw it like 51 times and ran it like 15 times, and they were like, hey, that’s the matchup we wanted.

    Sean Payton is really the only other guy that does anything like that, and even he and Brees are not anywhere as successful as Brady and Bellichick.

    And the Patriots believe in running the ball, and you go and look, they ALWAYS have good Running Backs that are versatile, but they go with the favorable matchup and execute.

    My team has had success against them, but you have to respect this approach to Football.

  9. I think that stat is inflated a little because the Pats often use a lot of short passes to the RBs instead of running plays.

    That said Brady’s the king, no question about it. The player who most reminds me of him was Dan Marino. It didn’t matter if the Pats were up 3 or 4 TDs with only a few minutes left, Marino never ever gave up and you sweated that lead until the last second ticked off the clock.

    Brady has that same never give in mentality. If there’s a way to pull out a win from what seemed a loss Brady does it.

  10. steelerdeathstar says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:28 am
    Though we despise them here in Pittsburgh, you have to respect the Patriots disciplined approach and attention to detail. Some of their shenanigans aside, you aren’t consistently successful for so long unless you’re doing a lot of things right. I hate tp say it, but the Steelers could use some more of that approach…

    —-
    Firing Trippy will help. Just sayin. 🙂

  11. The one issue a person could have with this assessment is that New England trailed in every single one of the games Brady threw 50 or passes in, including last weekend, and the 19 wins include 10 – 4th quarter game winning drives.

  12. mazenblue says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:24 am
    Tom Brady is the GOAT and everyone else isn’t.
    —-
    Yep. That question was settled a long time ago.

    All other opinions are trash and therefore can be disregarded.

  13. Sunday will be bombs away against a rather overrated Jaguars secondary. I don’t see either Oboye or Ramsey have any success against Cooks. They will also have no answer for pass catching RBs.

  14. lyfordjr says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:23 am
    Not to take anything away from Brady, but that’s really a Belichick stat. His willingness to do whatever works in any given situation, rather than going by-the-book, is why Brady is such an outlier on that.

    And, of course, their ability to run a ball-control, clock-killing passing game…

    ______________________________________________

    Right, it really has little to do with the person ACTUALLY THROWING THE FOOTBALL.

    Really??

  15. Why is this a story NOW?

    It is a clearly STATED FACT from the Cheaters’ coach that “it is not our job to stop scoring; it is yours to stop us” – so this ‘revelation’ here isn’t revealing at all – historically the Cheaters have run up scores (which pads stats).

    The last game in the playoffs against the Titans was a case where the Cheaters exploited the weakness and eschewed going to the strength. The Titans have a decent rush defense so Tomasina Brady passed repeatedly to go measure.

    It is so disgusting that an article like this is even “news” – what a joke.

  17. lyfordjr says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:23 am
    Not to take anything away from Brady, but that’s really a Belichick stat. His willingness to do whatever works in any given situation, rather than going by-the-book, is why Brady is such an outlier on that.

    And, of course, their ability to run a ball-control, clock-killing passing game…

    ————————–

    In fairness, it is 50/50 Belichick and Brady. Belichick isn’t calling 50 passing plays if Mark Sanchez is his QB. The reason he can do it is BECAUSE he has a QB that he can trust to complete the throws and keep the clock and chains moving. When you have the lead you want 2 things: first, the clock to be running, and second hopefully possession of the football. For the Pats, throwing the ball is often the way maintain both.

  18. lyfordjr says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Not to take anything away from Brady, but that’s really a Belichick stat. His willingness to do whatever works in any given situation, rather than going by-the-book, is why Brady is such an outlier on that.
    _______________________________________________

    Not to take anything away from Belichick but that’s really a Brady stat. If Brady didn’t make it work by reading what’s in front of him and getting the ball out quickly they wouldn’t be doing it. Together they have mastered situational awareness and taking what the defense gives them but it isn’t Belichick making those throws while protecting the ball.

  19. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:40 am
    Why is this a story NOW?

    It is a clearly STATED FACT from the Cheaters’ coach that “it is not our job to stop scoring; it is yours to stop us” – so this ‘revelation’ here isn’t revealing at all – historically the Cheaters have run up scores (which pads stats).

    The last game in the playoffs against the Titans was a case where the Cheaters exploited the weakness and eschewed going to the strength. The Titans have a decent rush defense so Tomasina Brady passed repeatedly to go measure.

    It is so disgusting that an article like this is even “news” – what a joke.

    —-
    My rating for the above post: 😥 😥 😥

    😀

  20. .
    The Patriots will generally take what is given. If you stack the box, they will pass. If you drop seven into coverage, they will run it at you. If you play base defense, they will find a mismatch, such as Gronk in single coverage versus a linebacker. If you blitz,…. well now we’re just talking crazy talk.
    .

  21. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:44 am
    lyfordjr says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Not to take anything away from Brady, but that’s really a Belichick stat. His willingness to do whatever works in any given situation, rather than going by-the-book, is why Brady is such an outlier on that.
    _______________________________________________

    Not to take anything away from Belichick but that’s really a Brady stat. If Brady didn’t make it work by reading what’s in front of him and getting the ball out quickly they wouldn’t be doing it. Together they have mastered situational awareness and taking what the defense gives them but it isn’t Belichick making those throws while protecting the ball.

    —-
    People talk about “a system” with Brady and you’d think after 17 seasons of dominance they would have figured out by now that Brady IS the “system”.

    No Brady? No system.

    It isn’t rocket science.

  22. lyfordjr says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:23 am
    Not to take anything away from Brady, but that’s really a Belichick stat. His willingness to do whatever works in any given situation, rather than going by-the-book, is why Brady is such an outlier on that.
    And, of course, their ability to run a ball-control, clock-killing passing game…

    ———-

    It’s not BB. It’s Brady. When the game is on the line and nothing else is working, Brady finds a way to move the ball. Look what he did in his last two Super Bowls in the 4th quarter. Once he gets into that mode he is the most unstoppable QB in the history of the game. Brady’s stats are so crazy related to the number of games he’s won throwing more than 50 times because he is successful at coming back so often. He gets probably 2-3 wins per year more than other QBs doing this.

  23. Watched Do Your Job Part II on NFL Network last night. The Patriots exploit individual matchups to an unbelievable level of detail.

  25. walker1191 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:24 am
    One of many differences between BB and Tomlin: BB game plans to take advantage of the opponents weakness, Tomlin says “we do what we do”.
    ——————————————————————————————–

    Actually it’s the difference between BB and 99.99% of all other coaches out there, period.

  26. The Patriots were tied or behind in the second half of 24 of the 28 games Brady threw 50+ passes in.

  27. commentawaitingdeletion

    Agreed. That is a Brady stat. Brady was doing this at Michigan. If you go back and watch his Mich games (youtube) Brady looks like the Brady we see today. Ironically that was the knock on him coming out of Michigan. He was a spread QB that played 4 and 5 WR sets and had to play out of the shotgun. It would be awfully hard to argue against that is exactly what the NFL has become. The standard NFL offense in 2018 has the QB in the shotgun, with 3 WR’s as part of the base offense. The NFL looked quite different back in 2000. 2 WR sets with a TE and a FB (or 2 TE’s) was the standard base set. That is now a specialty package in this day of the passing era.

  28. walker1191 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:24 am

    One of many differences between BB and Tomlin: BB game plans to take advantage of the opponents weakness, Tomlin says “we do what we do”.

    —————

    This! And not just Tomlin, it’s a fault of many successful-but-not-great coaches on all levels. It’s the adjustment/adaptation that Saban made a few years ago (Miles never did).

  30. If your an is as accurate as Brady. In would do the same. I laugh at some of these posts. Dang some need to get over the jealousy. The Patriots will come back to the pack in next couple years. Still be competitive, just not this insanely good. My Jags are in the upswing. This weekend will be interesting.

  31. The other thing the Patriots do other than passing to win is use smaller receivers to create separation, move the chains, get first downs and have time of possession. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola; Moreover years ago Wes Welker and Troy Brown! All are smaller receivers who were able to create separation. They are not the prototype receivers regarding their size. Belichick has his own prototype that works!

  32. The 8 Playoff games Brady threw 50+ passes in….

    2016 SB trailed Atlanta by 19 in the 4th quarter. Won 34-28 OT
    2015 AFCG trailed Denver by 8 in the 4th quarter. Lost 20-18
    2014 SB trailed Seattle by 10 in the 4th quarter. Won 28-24
    2014 Div trailed Baltimore by 3 in the 4th quarter. Won 35-31 trailed by 14 twice in 3rd Q
    2012 AFCG trailed Baltimore by 15 in the 4th quarter. Lost 28-13
    2006 Div trailed SD by 8 in the 4th quarter. Won 24-21
    2001 Div trailed Oakland by 10 in the 4th quarter. Won 16-13 OT
    2017 Div trailed Tennesse by 7 in the 2nd quarter. Won 35-7

    Brady and Bill Belichick aren’t different: They throw a lot when they are desperate. Brady is just better than every other QB in history. The only time that wasn’t on display was Saturday against the Titans, who have a good run defense but a bad pass defense. Every other time the score dictated throwing the ball.

  33. Brady is basically a chicken
    Throws 5-yard passes to avoid sacks
    His passing yardage totals should always be divided by 5
    Most boring offense and QB in the league

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!